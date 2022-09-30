MASKIN: Domestic Violence

Letter from Dan Maskin

There are increasing studies on Social Determinants of Health which are conditions in the places where people live, learn, work and play that affect a wide range of health risks and outcomes. While domestic violence affects people of all races, genders, sexual orientations, socioeconomic classes, and religious affiliations, the effects of domestic violence can result in a wide array of issues, ranging from broken bones to Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.

More and more healthcare providers are screening for domestic violence. But it’s difficult for survivors to admit or talk about. Which is why it is important to repeatedly call attention to domestic violence because it is not only a crime but a health crisis as well. The Violence Intervention Program at Opportunities for Otsego, Inc. joins hundreds of domestic violence programs and coalitions around the country in declaring that October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

More prevalent than most realize, one in four women and one in seven men will experience domestic violence in their lifetimes. Anyone, regardless of gender, race, sexual identity or orientation, or socio-economic status, can become a victim of domestic violence. This year’s campaign theme, #Every1KnowsSome1, strives to highlight how common domestic violence is and that it is more than physical violence.

Last year, in Otsego County, the Violence Intervention Program at Opportunities for Otsego, Inc. assisted over 180 victims of violence, answered over 800 Hotline calls on our 24/7 staffed Crisis Hotline, and provided emergency shelter to over 20 victims at our Safe Shelter.

The Violence Intervention Program 24-Hour Crisis Hotline: 607.432.4855. This program’s services are free and completely confidential. The program can assist with individual counseling, legal advocacy, medical advocacy and accompaniment, Crime Victims Compensation Assistance and emergency shelter for victims of domestic violence.

Dan Maskin

Chief Executive Officer

Opportunities for Otsego