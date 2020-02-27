By: Jim Kevlin  02/27/2020  3:28 pm
MCS Salutes Avery Leonard As He Seeks Wrestling Title

MCS Salutes Avery Leonard As He Seeks Wrestling Title

 02/27/2020

MCS Salutes Avery Leonard

As He Seeks Wrestling Title

Sporting Milford Central purple, MCS students lined the halls at 2:30 this afternoon to cheer wrestler Avery Leonard, who this weekend will be competing with the Cooperstown/Milford wrestling team for a state title. (Michelle Dibble for AllOTSEGO.com)

