Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News | Sports › MCS Salutes Avery Leonard As He Seeks Wrestling Title MCS Salutes Avery Leonard As He Seeks Wrestling Title 02/27/2020 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, Sports MCS Salutes Avery Leonard As He Seeks Wrestling Title Sporting Milford Central purple, MCS students lined the halls at 2:30 this afternoon to cheer wrestler Avery Leonard, who this weekend will be competing with the Cooperstown/Milford wrestling team for a state title. (Michelle Dibble for AllOTSEGO.com)