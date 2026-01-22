Advertisement. Advertise with us

Letter from Paul Mendelson

ICE Must Be Held Accountable

Congress, having appropriated $75 billion of our tax dollars to ICE (more than the entire military budgets of most countries) is now considering further funding in the budget, due January 30.

How is this money being spent? No-bid contracts to for-profit, sub-standard jails with no regulation. Representatives entitled to inspect them frequently turned away. No accountability for violent, often random arrests by masked and unidentified men, frequently without a judicial warrant. U.S. citizens arrested. Bystanders attacked. No due process. People randomly deported to strife-torn countries where torture is common, where they have no connection and don’t speak the language. Thirty-two deaths last year.

Deport “the worst of the worst”? Of course. But that has not been their mission. The vast majority of those arrested have no criminal convictions and many are here legally, rounded up on the spot. Children avoid school and parents avoid going to work as their neighborhoods are terrorized. Please call your congressman to demand that the House, rather than adding funding to this threat, demand instead in the upcoming appropriation bill that ICE be held accountable. Rep. Riley can be reached at (202) 225 5441. Not sure who represents you? (202) 224 3121 will connect you.

Paul Mendelsohn
Cherry Valley

