MERIDY PLEADS GUILTY IN WORCESTER MURDER

Meridy Pleads To Murder 2nd;

Faces 22 Years To Life In Prison

By LIBBY CUDMORE • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

COOPERSTOWN – Nicholas Meridy, one of the four charged in the murder of Kenneth Robinson last October along with Robinson’s son Dylan, this morning pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.

“I was there to pick up drugs and money,” Meridy told county Judge John Lambert as part of the plea deal.

On Oct. 10, Meridy entered Robinson’s home on Head Road, Town of Worcester. Alleged to have accompanied him that night were, Dylan Robinson and Alex Borgreen, both 16, and Anais Soto, 17. All three have been charged as adults and are awaiting trial.

Meridy told Judge Lambert that he left his weapon outside the residence, but that he picked up a second weapon inside the house. However, he claimed he was in another room when the shot that killed Robinson was fired. “I heard the shot, but I didn’t witness it,” he said.

District Attorney John Muehl has alleged that Dylan killed his father with a long gun during the robbery.

In pleading, Meridy received a sentence of 22 years to life in prison. If he went to trial, he was facing 25 to life on the second-degree murder charge, as well as charges of attempted robbery, burglary in the first degree and arson.

“I’m stuck between a hard place and a hard wall,” he said.

Lambert scheduled his sentencing for Monday, Oct. 26.