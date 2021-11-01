Michael L. Faddis, 79 Spent retirement on Otsego Lake

In Memoriam

Altamont-Michael L. Faddis, 79, passed peacefully on Monday, November 1, 2021 with his loving family by his side, after a courageous battle with cancer; never losing hope.

Mike was born in Annapolis, MD, the son of the late James Morris Faddis and Violet Tucker Faddis. In addition to his parents, Michael was predeceased by his son, Stephen, and brother, Jerry. He is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Kathleen (Wilmot), and his children Christopher (Gina), Brian, Lori (Joseph), and Amy. He was the beloved grandfather to Claire (Patrick), Kyle, Katherine, Ryan (Morgan), Courtney, and Aaron. He is also survived by his brothers, Sam (Gina) and Matthew (Lyly), and many nieces and nephews.

Raised in a military family, he attended many schools, most notably, in Ville, France. He graduated from El Capitan High School in Santee, CA. Mike loved to share his adventurous story of how he hitchhiked from CA to the east coast once he learned of his acceptance to the University of Maryland, where he was a member of the track team.

Mike began his professional career at Grand Union, working his way up to National Produce Buyer. This motivated him to open his own retail nursery and farm market. The 16 years combined experience in the produce field led to a sales position with United Apple Sales. Eventually he became a partner with New York Apple Sales. Mike spent the next 25+ years helping to grow the business to becoming a leader in the industry.

Since retiring 14 years ago, Mike and Kathy enjoyed their vacation homes. Their time in Cooperstown, NY, began 28 years ago. The family memories made at “the lake” were some of their happiest times. Fishing, boating, and hiking filled their days. They tackled projects at the lake with gusto. More recently, they enjoyed the snowbird life in Ponce Inlet, FL. Always looking for an adventure they took long drives exploring from the Everglades, to Key West, to the Ocala Forest. Mike loved boating on the St. Johns River hunting for alligators. He never missed the opportunity to frighten one of the grandkids with a too-close gator encounter.

Thank you to our great family, friends and especially the Brandle Meadows community for all their prayers and support.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 7, 2021 from 12:00 pm to 3:00 pm at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie, NY 12205. Immediately following a memorial service will take place at 3 pm. Burial will be at Springfield Cemetery in East Springfield, NY, on Monday, November 8, 2021 at 11:00 am. All current Covid protocols will be in place.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the charity of your choice.