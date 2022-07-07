Middlefield Community Day

Town of Middlefield Historical Society plans Community Day fun

Town of Middlefield Historical Association hosts the town’s Community Day on Sunday, July 10, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Old District No. 1 Schoolhouse in the hamlet of Middlefield.

This year’s Community Day features a vendor extravaganza with talented artisans exhibiting a variety of media ranging from art works to woodworking products made on site, handmade children’s clothing to locally collected products like honey and wax items to maple syrup. There will be activities such as face painting for the children.

The town’s historical schoolhouse will be open to the public, with featured displays downstairs and a self-guided tour through the upstairs museum. The Old School Gift Shop will also be open all day.

The day includes a non-denominational church service to be offered outdoors at 10:30 a.m. The Tickled Pink food truck and Triple K’s Kandy will be on hand, along with music by Sarah & John and a Lucky Draw Auction table to take a chance on an item donated by the local crafters. All auction proceeds will benefit the Historical Association.

Private yard sales are also going on throughout the day so make sure to take a ride around the Middlefield Hamlet to find that treasured item.

This family friendly event is free and open to the public.