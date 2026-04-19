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TIME OUT OTSEGO for MONDAY, April 20

Medical Practices of the Civil War
with the Otego Historical Society

HISTORICAL SOCIETY—6:30 p.m. “Medical Practices of the Civil War.” Presented by Mark Dye. Held by the Otego Historical Society at the Otego Town Hall, 3526 State Highway 7, Otego. (607) 287-4095.

VETERANS—Last day for veterans to register for Free Veteran Dinner to be held at 6 p.m. on 4/22. Oneonta Elks Lodge, 84-86 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1312 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=122164107158895731&set=a.122109203768895731

EXERCISE CLASS—9 a.m. Free; all welcome. Held each Monday and Thursday. Strawberry Hall, Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1074353188166688&set=a.418484840420196

CONNECTIONS—11 a.m. “Senior Walk/Cornhole.” Held Mondays and Thursdays. Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=10237770986725154&set=pcb.3038900039652261

SENIOR MEALS—Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $11 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of meatloaf, mashed potatoes, country-blend vegetables and cream pie. (607) 547-6454 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php
•          11:30 a.m. Each Monday-Friday. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta.
•          Noon. Each Monday and Wednesday. Cherry Valley Facilities Corporation Café, 2 Genesee Street, Cherry Valley.

TECH SUPPORT—Noon to 12:45 p.m. Community Room with Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=10237771288172690&set=gm.3038925676316364&idorvanity=1197122360496714

YOUTH—1 p.m. “Homeschool Hangout.” Held each Monday. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters work on personal projects. No instruction provided. Fees apply. Held 1:30-4:30 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and 6:30-9:30 p.m. on Thursday. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or https://smithy-clay-studio.jumbula.com/LateWinter2026/OpenStudio8Weeks

CHAIR YOGA—2 p.m. Richfield Springs Public Library, 102 Main Street, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-0230 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1344446084385463&set=a.545675200929226

YOGA—4:30 p.m. The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/events/34064260009887051/34064260076553711/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22user_timeline%22%7D%2C%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

WORKSHOP—5:30 p.m. “Canva Class Series: Intro to Canva.” Free; registration required. Bring your own laptop/tablet for hands-on learning. Continues 5/4 and 5/18. Kinney Memorial Library, 3140 County Road 11, Hartwick. (607) 293-6600 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1360008646153500&set=a.458767152944325

Click here to read the FULL CALENDAR

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PUTTING THE COMMUNITY BACK INTO THE NEWSPAPER

For a limited time, new annual subscriptions to the hard copy of “The Freeman’s Journal” or “Hometown Oneonta” (which also includes unlimited access to AllOtsego.com), or digital-only access to AllOtsego.com, can also give back to one of their favorite Otsego County charitable organizations.

$5.00 of your subscription will be donated to the nonprofit of your choice: Friends of the Feral-TNR, Super Heroes Humane Society, or Susquehanna Society of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals 

Visit our “subscribe” page and select your charity of choice at checkout

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