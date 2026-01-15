Letter from Karen Mihan and Carol Beechy

DJT Must Be Impeached

Donald J. Trump told us that he wanted to be a dictator on day one and, in this instance, it is probably the only statement he has made that he has adhered to for the entire year. His presidency is exhausting and every week we fall farther down the rabbit hole of his authoritarian agenda.

If your military leaders suspect a boat is running drugs, you overpower the boat, arrest the smugglers, and allow them their day in court, where you prove your claims have validity and a jury finds them guilty. Killing people that are clinging to the boat you just bombed is totally unacceptable. Bombing another country that we are not at war with in order to extract their president back to the U.S. and killing innocent civilians in the process—all done without Congressional approval or notification—is unconstitutional.

To be told by the president that this action was not to free the people from a dictator’s control, but rather to drill for oil on their land, was classic Donald Trump. We are all living with the effects of rising CO2 levels and his vision of the future has us going beyond the tipping point that the Earth can endure.

Of course, Donald Trump will be dead when the climate disaster is fully upon us. He lives day to day and his biggest agenda is accumulating more wealth and power in any way possible, regardless of the cost to you and your family.

DJT does not believe in the Constitution or the three equal branches of power. He is an unwell man with enormous power who is willing to circumvent the law to achieve his aims. Every rational person must protest loudly his corrupt administration, his flouting of the Rule of Law, his vindictiveness and divisiveness. We must call our elected leaders not only in our own state but in any state that is able to rectify what is happening. We must impeach him and remove him from office and we must hold those who have enabled him accountable as well. Even then it will take years to repair our nation and its standing in the world.

As we enter 2026 and the 250th celebration of our country, let us reclaim the vision of our founding fathers and mothers.

Karen Mihan

Carol Beechy

Cooperstown