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Letter from Assemblyman Brian Miller

On Passage of A.3226A, aka the ‘CREEP Act’

I wanted to highlight the recent unanimous passage of the CREEP Act (A.3226A) in the New York State Assembly, an important piece of legislation that strengthens protections for victims of stalking and harassment.

Too often, victims can face barriers when seeking an order of protection simply because of their relationship, or lack of a relationship, with the person stalking them. The CREEP Act addresses that problem by allowing individuals to seek anti-stalking orders of protection regardless of their connection to the offender. The bill also updates our laws to reflect the realities of modern stalking, including electronic tracking, online harassment and other forms of technology-enabled abuse, while creating penalties for those who violate court-issued protections.

As a co-sponsor of this legislation, I was proud to support its passage. No one should have to live in fear or wait for threatening behavior to escalate before they can seek help. This bill gives victims a stronger path to protection, enhances public safety and helps ensure our laws keep pace with the challenges people face today. I appreciate my colleagues for their unanimous support and look forward to seeing this measure continue through the legislative process.

Assemblyman Brian Miller
R,C-New Hartford
122nd Assembly District

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