Patrick Shirey and Stewart David will be the grand marshals for this year’s Fourth of July Parade in Springfield. (Photo by Andrea House.)

Shirey, David Will Lead America250 Parade on July 4th

SPRINGFIELD—The Springfield Fourth of July Committee announced on Friday, June 5 that Patrick Shirey and Stewart David, both Springfield Fire Department and EMS first responders, will be this year’s Fourth of July Parade grand marshals. Together, officials said, the two have contributed nearly 100 years of volunteer service, with Shirey serving 35 years in Springfield after roughly 15 years with the Van Hornesville Fire Department, and David in his 48th year with the Springfield Fire Department, where he serves as fire lieutenant.

According to a press release, countless residents and visitors have benefited from this dedicated duo, who are often first on the scene of emergencies—whether fires, motor vehicle accidents or medical crises. These days, a phone app transmits emergency alerts, but it is Shirey and David’s old fashioned community spirit that continues to drive their service, officials said.

“The biggest thing we get out of it is a ‘thank you’ from the people we help. That makes it all worthwhile,” David commented.

Springfield Fire Department Chief Craig Hysack emphasized the pair’s positive impact.

“Pat and Stew’s commitment to helping others is something to be celebrated. They are both dedicated equipment operators and serve as primary drivers on EMS calls, providing friendly faces for community members in times of need. The department is extremely grateful for their service and proud to have them as members,” Hysack said.

Shirey and David share deep roots in the community. According to the press release, both graduated from Springfield Central School—Shirey in 1971 and David in 1970—and both served in the U.S. military during the Vietnam War, with Shirey in the Army and David in the Navy. They are active members of the Richfield Springs Veterans Club and serve together on Springfield’s Cemetery Committee.

Their service extends well beyond emergency response. Shirey drove school bus for Cherry Valley-Springfield Central School for about 15 years, and David contributed his time coaching modified baseball. Both remain actively involved in community life, helping each year with fire department events and Springfield’s Fourth of July Parade and Celebration.

Professionally, Shirey spent 38 years in maintenance at Remington Arms, while David worked 25 years as a highway maintenance supervisor with the New York State Department of Transportation after a decade at Remington. Now retired, they enjoy life with their wives, Carol Shirey and Kathy David, in the Springfield homes where they raised their families, a place Shirey describes as “a nice, quiet little town where everyone knows each other and people get along, mostly.”

Fourth of July Committee Chair Debra Miller added, “Each year, the committee selects parade grand marshals to be honored for their contributions to the Town of Springfield, and we’re grateful for the opportunity to say ‘thank you’ on behalf of the entire community to Pat Shirey and Stew David for being there when we need them most.”

Springfield will mark the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence with a full day of festivities on Saturday, July 4. Events begin at 11 a.m. with the 112th annual Fourth of July Parade, themed “America250.”

Established in 1914, Springfield’s parade is among the oldest Independence Day parades in the nation, organizers said. Each year, it brings together fire departments, veterans’ groups, and community organizations from across the region for a nearly hour-long procession featuring floats, marching bands, equestrians, and festive surprises. Prizes are awarded in several categories, including “Most Unique.”

Following the parade, the celebration continues at the Springfield Community Center. A flag-raising ceremony, invocation and the singing of the National Anthem will open the program, followed by patriotic selections performed by the Cooperstown Community Band.

Food offerings will include Brooks’ barbecue chicken dinners sold by the Fourth of July Committee; hot dogs, popcorn, and homemade pie from the Springfield Presbyterian Church; and coffee, donuts, and breakfast sandwiches served at an Amish booth.

Raffles will be held throughout the day. Participating organizations include the Springfield Fire Department and Fire Auxiliary, Pierstown Grange, St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, and the CV-S Endowment Foundation, along with a Fourth of July Committee raffle featuring a quilt made from Fourth of July T-shirts.

The Springfield Library will feature a display of local history books, serve as a cooling station if needed, and offer outdoor sandbox play for children. Face painting will be available courtesy of the Fourth of July Committee, and the Van Hornesville Community Corporation will host an American Revolution-era photo booth.

Inside the Community Center, the Springfield Historical Society will showcase an exhibit highlighting the service of Springfield residents in the Revolutionary War. In the gymnasium, visitors can view local elementary students’ “America250” poster contest entries alongside an art exhibition by the Leatherstocking Brush and Palette Club.

Free parking will be available at the Springfield Community Center, located at 129 County Road 29A in Springfield Center. Attendees are encouraged to arrive early, officials said.

The celebration will continue into the evening at Glimmerglass State Park, where Spike and the Boys will perform a mix of classic and country rock beginning at 7:30 p.m., followed by a special fireworks display. Visitors are encouraged to arrive early to ensure entry, bring lawn chairs, and have cash available for donations and concessions.

The Glimmerglass Festival’s 2026 Springfield Appreciation Concert will be held at the Alice Busch Opera Theater on Sunday, June 28 at 4 p.m., offering a preview of the summer season. Tickets are $5.00 and may be purchased in advance at Convenience Corner in Springfield Center, reserved by calling (315) 858-0304, or purchased at the door. Springfield 4th of July “America250” T-shirts and tote bags are also available for purchase at Convenience Corner. All proceeds from shirts, totes, and ticket sales benefit the Springfield Fourth of July Parade and Celebration, organizers said.

The Springfield 4th of July Parade and Celebration is sponsored in part by the Otsego County Events Grant Program, with support from the Community Foundation of Otsego County, The Glimmerglass Festival, and private donations. For more information, e-mail springfield.july4@gmail.com or visit Springfield 4th of July Parade and Celebration on Facebook.

This article was contributed by Andrea House.