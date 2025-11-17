Approximately 80 Morris residents attended a public meeting regarding the Morris Fire District’s proposal to build a new station at a new location. The meeting was held at the current fire station on November 13 from 6-8 p.m. (Photo by Teresa Winchester)

Morris Residents Hear Details on Fire Station Proposal

By TERESA WINCHESTER

MORRIS

Approximately 80 Morris residents attended a public meeting held by the Morris Fire District on Thursday evening, November 13, regarding a proposed new fire station—a 9,100-square-foot facility to be built one-half mile east of the Morris stoplight, at 2028 State Highway 23. The cost of the project would be $5,983,000.00. Commissioners of the Morris Fire District have been working with the Syracuse-based firm Hueber-Breuer on a feasibility study for the proposed new facility for more than one year. Hueber-Breuer will not be a bidder to build the new fire station should the referendum pass.

The vote will take place on Tuesday, November 18 from noon to 9 p.m. at the Morris Fire Station. All registered voters within the Morris Fire District, whether renters or property owners, are eligible to vote and should have received a letter informing them of the meeting.

At Thursday’s public meeting, Sean Foran, Hueber-Breuer’s vice president of fire protection services, narrated a PowerPoint presentation lasting approximately one hour. He answered a few questions from the public during the presentation and then spent another hour answering further questions about the project.

The presentation reviewed the reasons for proposing a new station and the problems and hazards at the existing station. These reasons were also covered in an earlier edition of Allotsego.com (https://www.allotsego.com/morris-fire-district-residents-to-vote-on-new-firehouse-proposal/ ). Foran also gave an explanation for the urgency of the decision, addressing the question on many residents’ minds—“Why now?” The short answer to that question is that building costs, based on projects constructed in the last 15 years, will only continue to rise. Foran then posed the question, “If not now, when?”

The public was able to see the proposed floorplans for the building, designed by SGS Architects Engineers in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, which Foran characterized as “a great fit for this job.” The floorplan as shown on the PowerPoint indicates in blue the proposed “Firematic” spaces, meaning spaces and equipment that are used in typical firefighting operations. These areas include a garage with five bays, to allow fire trucks to progress immediately to an incident without having to move other vehicles beforehand, which in turn increases response time. Other rooms included in the “Firematic” part of the plan are: a radio room; a locker, or turn-out gear, room containing a special grade of lockers for firefighters; a decontamination, or shower, room; a laundry room equipped for both firefighting gear and normal laundry; an SCBA or oxygen tank room; a tool room; and a mechanical room.

Highlighted in green is a community space, featuring a meeting space, kitchen, pantry, storage space/closets, office space and restrooms. In the event that the referendum should pass and the subsequent bids exceed the amount approved by the vote, the community room may be foregone by the district.

The new fire station would be able to serve as a temporary shelter, or warming station, in the event of flooding or other emergencies.

Of prime interest was the issue of an “essential facility,” which the International Building Code defines as “Buildings and other structures that are intended to remain operational in the event of extreme environmental loading from flood, wind, snow or earthquakes.” The current building does not meet “essential facility” standards, nor can it be retrofitted to do so, Foran said, also stating that buildings must meet the “essential facility” standards in order to be insured.

The presentation also addressed how the new fire station would affect taxes. Based on a 30-year bond at a 4 percent interest rate, property owners assessed at $100,000.00 would see an annual increase in their taxes of $207.00. Foran said it is possible that interest rates may drop in the near future.

A link to Foran’s presentation is available on the Facebook page “Morris Fire Department” or at https://www.votemorrisfire.com. Hueber-Breuer will respond to questions and comments made at this site.

Discussion at the meeting on topics not included in the PowerPoint presentation dealt with the existing building. If the referendum is approved, Foran said, the current fire station will be put on the market. The fire district commissioners hope to sell to someone who will use it for community purposes. Fire district voters must approve the sale of the existing station if and when the time comes. Proceeds from the sale of the old building would go toward the bond debt. Foran also said that the new building will not feature solar panels but is designed for possible future installation.