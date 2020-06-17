Mosher Campaign Announces Raising Triple Opponent’s Tally

Buttermann ‘Grassroots Candidate,’ He Counters

HAMILTON – Corey Mosher, candidate for 121st Assembly District, which includes Oneonta and Cooperstown, raised triple the amount of his opponent leading up to next Tuesday’s Democratic primary, his campaign announced.

He characterized the donations as representing “enthusiastic grassroots donations,” but his opponent, Dan Buttermann, Oneonta, called that “misleading,” noting much of the money came from family members to pay a professional staff.

This Tuesday, June 16, the final filing date, Mosher’s campaign team announced he had raised $24,602, more than triple his opponent Dan Buttermann’s $8,812.

The Mosher campaign also announced $6,126 on hand, compared to a $632 deficit in the opposition campaign.

The amount raised is $6,000 more than incumbent John Salka, R-Brookfield, raised in all of the 2018 election cycle.

Mosher is a farmer in Madison County; Buttermann, Oneonta, works for NYCM, Edmeston.

The Mosher press release ended with this statement:

“All of this money came from enthusiastic grassroots donations. It indicates the excitement that Corey generates, while our cash on hand number highlights that this is a campaign built with a plan for the General Election. In a year filled with financial hardship and in both a Congressional and Presidential election year, this amount raised should be unthinkable for a race like this at this point in time. It’s a testimony to the strength of Corey’s candidacy and the enthusiasm in the community for him.”

The Buttermann campaign responded with this statement:

“Mosher’s campaign finance reports show that more than half of his donations came from family members, most of whom don’t live in the state, and the rest primarily from near his home in Madison County. This does not show broad support. In addition, it’s notable that more than half of those contributions were spent on wages for staff who don’t live in the 121st Assembly District.

“By contrast, Dan’s campaign really is a grassroots operation working to engage the district. Dan’s campaign donations have come from across the district, and his expenses have gone to support local businesses. And, Dan’s endorsements show this – 20 so far (more coming) from community leaders across the district, and from diverse professional backgrounds. Dan’s campaign is doing the work to meet voters, be there for his community and bring forward ideas to help our region.