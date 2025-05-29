Letter from Elayne Mosher Campoli

Join Us June 7th with Pride!

I am the first out, LGBTQ+ person on Oneonta’s Common Council—and proud of it! I am proud of myself, for what this means for my city, and to bring representation for the LGBTQ+ community. I identify as lesbian, gay and queer; my pronouns are she/they.

Each time I come out and use these terms I am making myself vulnerable. I have reflected on questions of when and how much of myself to share since I first peeked out of the closet. Coming out is a process, not a one-time occasion. Living authentically takes courage, and over time has helped me build strength and compassion beyond measure.

Coping and responding to discrimination and hate continues to be part of the LGBTQ+ experience. I feel relatively lucky, but forces like this have impacted me and the trajectory of my life. From the persistent invisibleness of my identity growing up, to smaller things like off-putting comments. Now our federal administration is targeting attacks at the transgender community.

My wife and I were in love but unable to legally marry in early adulthood. When we finally could, we had to marry in another state and lived in a strange kind of limbo where our legal marriage was not fully recognized nationwide. With the birth of our child, we added uncertainty and fear about our parental rights being questioned. This year marks 10 years of marriage equality, and we will celebrate this hard-won achievement by renewing our vows at Pridefest.

I will continue to do everything I can throughout my lifetime to fight for and protect human rights, along with Otsego Pride Alliance and the vibrant local Pride community. Join us for Pridefest in Neahwa Park on June 7 and you’ll witness true authenticity and beauty.

Happy Pride, y’all!

Elayne Mosher Campoli (she/they)

City of Oneonta Common Council—1st Ward