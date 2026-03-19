Oneonta Common Council Hears Calls for Affordable Housing, Year-round Shelter Facilities

By NICOLLETTE HENRIQUEZ

SUNY Institute for Local News

ONEONTA

At its meeting on Tuesday, February 17, the City of Oneonta Common Council discussed new community engagement efforts, advanced a housing partnership tied to downtown redevelopment, and heard public pleas for stronger coordination on homelessness services. Council members also reviewed traffic and parking code changes near local schools and confirmed a slate of board and commission appointments.

Oneonta Mayor Daniel Buttermann opened the meeting by announcing the launch of “Community Conversations,” a series of open forums intended to bring residents into earlier, more frequent dialogue with city leadership.

“The whole goal is to open up for feedback, comments and questions,” he said, describing a brief presentation followed by open discussion to “create stronger feedback loops between residents and city leadership.”

The first session was held on Sunday, February 22 at the Elks Lodge.

In public comment, residents pressed the city on public health and housing stability. Charles Gerard drew parallels between historic disease outbreaks and current community health concerns, urging leaders to weigh citywide well being in policy choices.

Angela Earle recounted recent efforts by a local church to shelter people during a snowstorm and described individuals seeking refuge in public spaces, including Huntington Memorial Library.

“There’s no continuity of care,” she said, calling for a stable, year round facility operating seven days a week.

Economic development took center stage as the council received a letter of support from SUNY Oneonta regarding the city’s proposed partnership with Grow America to redevelop city-owned parcels located at 27 and 47 Market Street into roughly 90 to 100 mixed income apartments. Read into the record on behalf of SUNY Oneonta President Alberto Cardelle, the letter framed the project as a catalyst to ease housing shortages and help local businesses.

The council’s legislative agenda included traffic and parking code updates affecting Huntington Avenue and Mitchell Street, with members referencing no parking zones, winter parking rules, and sign placement aimed at improving traffic flow and student safety near school facilities. Council members said they would continue discussions with the Oneonta City School District before finalizing any changes.

Members also confirmed appointments to several bodies, including the Board of Public Service (Mark Boshnack and Charles Hartley), Planning Commission (Sallie Han, Marcela Micucci, Alex Simon), Zoning and Housing Board of Appeals (Peter Arruda), and the Commission on Community Relations and Human Rights (Rousseau Beauvais, Bryce Wooden).

A contract with Otsego Media was approved for $45,000.00, employing the video production company to continue producing marketing and publicity materials through the remainder of 2026.

The council reaffirmed its two meeting a month schedule and standard procedures. No public hearings were held at this session.

In other business, Mark Simonson, the Oneonta city historian, provided an update on “USA 250” festivities and previewed plans for a three day Fourth of July celebration, promising a community minded program intended to draw residents downtown. The weekend events will include a family-friendly celebration at Swart-Wilcox House on Friday, a parade on Saturday, and a concert at Huntington Park on Sunday. Details are expected to be finalized in the coming weeks.

The meeting adjourned after routine approval of warrants and brief committee updates. City leaders said housing development, infrastructure upgrades and social service coordination will remain top priorities at future meetings. The Common Council meets on the first and third Tuesdays each month at City Hall.

This story was created by student reporters through the OnNY Community Media Lab, a program of SUNY Oneonta and the SUNY Institute for Local News.