Music on Main with Tim & Friends

If you take a stroll down Main Street in Cooperstown, and you happen to hear what sounds like live music coming from somewhere, be sure to make your way to Pioneer Park at the intersection of Main and Pioneer streets. Local musicians have been known to set up and play just for the fun of it.

On Monday, August 1, we caught Tim and Friends playing a few of your favorite tunes, including covers of the Beatles, R.E.M., Sting, Grateful Dead and others.

All concerts are free. Musician who would like to perform are invited to notify the Cooperstown Chamber of Commerce to be added to the schedule. Visit the chamber’s website at wearecooperstown.com to learn when the next Music on Main is scheduled and for other Otsego County events.