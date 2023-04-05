Naatz: Crumhorn Acres Should Be Saved

Letter From Ryan W. Naatz

There are but a few special places in this world that seem to tolerate human interests of economics, development and recreation of their own accord. The rest are under threat. It is this constant balancing act, and often times failure, that leads to the notion that you can’t have all three, having your proverbial [environmental] cake and eating it, too. I argue, however, that with purpose, people and passion, you absolutely can!

Such is the case regarding the fate of Crumhorn Lake and the now defunct BSA Leatherstocking Council’s 600+ acre holdings. Otsego County, the Town of Milford in particular, is a gem with its numerous lakes and rivers, mountains and a flourishing tourism economy all working together in relative harmony.

It’s not by happenstance. The result of deliberate town/county planning efforts to date, the professional work of the Otsego Land Trust (amongst others) and the passion of many private landowners, have set the stage. Still though, there is an opportunity and an obligation for us to act.

I applaud OLT for their recognition of the issue and hope all reading this will support their quest to leverage state Environmental Bond Act funds to purchase, protect, and promote this unique property before it’s too late.

Ryan W. Naatz

Executive Director

Watershed Agricultural Council

Editor’s Note: Ryan Naatz is a Milford native who still owns a home on Goodyear Lake and who has 15+ years’ experience doing similar conservation easements and water quality protection initiatives in the adjoining New York City Watershed.