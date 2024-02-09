NBHoF Announces Cap Selections for Class of 2024

COOPERSTOWN—The National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum has announced the images that will appear on the caps of the members of the Class of 2024, according to a press release issued last Friday, February 2.

Adrián Beltré played for four teams during his 21-year MLB career, the final eight of which came with the Rangers, whose logo will adorn Beltré’s plaque. Three of his four All-Star Game selections and three of his five Gold Glove Awards were earned with the Rangers, as was his only World Series appearance in 2011.

“I am grateful for the time I spent with all of my teams during my career,” said Beltré, who was elected to the Hall of Fame by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America on January 23 along with Todd Helton and Joe Mauer. “Looking back, I played more years in Texas than anywhere else and I believe my time with the Rangers represents the peak of my career, individually and from a team standpoint. But I could not have made this journey to Cooperstown without the Los Angeles Dodgers, Seattle Mariners, Boston Red Sox, and their fans, and I am proud that each of the teams I played with will be listed on my Hall of Fame plaque.”

Jim Leyland, who was elected to the Hall of Fame on December 3 by the Contemporary Baseball Era Committee for Managers, Umpires and Executives, managed the Pirates, Marlins, Rockies, and Tigers for 22 seasons, advancing to the postseason with Pittsburgh, Florida, and Detroit while winning the 1997 World Series title with the Marlins. His Hall of Fame plaque will not feature a team logo.

“I will always appreciate the teams that gave me the opportunity to be their major league manager,” Leyland said. “We had some great moments with every one of those ballclubs, and I’m proud that they all will be mentioned on my Hall of Fame plaque. I want to make sure I show each of those teams respect, and this does that.”

Todd Helton and Joe Mauer played their entire big league careers with the Rockies and Twins, respectively, and their Hall of Fame plaques will feature the logo of their teams.

The Hall of Fame Class of 2024 will be formally inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame on Sunday, July 21 in Cooperstown as the centerpiece of a four-day celebration of baseball and their careers—part of Hall of Fame Weekend 2024, July 19-22. The Induction Ceremony is scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m. ET and will be televised live on MLB Network.

Each Hall of Fame plaque will be revealed immediately prior to each electee’s induction speech on July 21, NBHoF officials said. The Hall of Fame plaque, which serves to reflect the totality of a career, details an individual’s accomplishments in the game in approximately 90 words, while listing each team on which an individual played or managed. An artist rendering of the individual being honored tops the Hall of Fame plaque and, in many instances, a cap, where a logo may or may not be featured, is included.

Hall of Fame Weekend 2024 will also feature the Saturday, July 20 Awards Presentation, when Ford C. Frick Award winner Joe Castiglione and BBWAA Career Excellence Award winner Gerry Fraley will each be honored. The weekend will include family programming for baseball fans of all ages, including the July 20 Parade of Legends and a July 22 Legends of the Game Roundtable discussion event with the two inductees.

More than 50 Hall of Famers are expected to return for Hall of Fame Weekend, with the full list of returnees to be announced in early July, to honor the Class of 2024 at the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum.