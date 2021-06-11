Neglected horses rescued from farm

STAFF REPORT • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

The Susquehanna SPCA, with help from the Otsego County Sheriff, rescued some 30 horses from a farm that was apparently hoarding them.

Stacie Haynes said on Facebook that they worked more than 30 hours to relieve the farmer from those horses, who was unable to manage the amount that he had.

“Seriously cannot thank the many amazing people who have stepped up to help,” Haynes said in a Facebook post. “As always, the SQSPCA staff and our Sheriff’s Deputies have and will continue to go above and beyond for animals. The volunteers are the absolute best.”

Most of the horses were relocated to the Otsego County Fairgrounds. The owner of the horses was not criminally charged.