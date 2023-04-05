In Memoriam Louise Ann Wayman 1953-2023

In Memoriam

TODDSVILLE—Louise Ann Wayman, a long-time Cooperstown and Toddsville resident, passed away unexpectedly Monday, April 24, 2023 at her home in Toddsville. She was 69.

Born June 19, 1953 in Hamilton, Lou was the second child of Hobart and Norma (Rothwell) Onyan. In her youth, Lou and her family moved to Cooperstown, where she graduated from Cooperstown Central School with the Class of 1971.

As a young girl, Lou enjoyed and won awards showing horses with her grandfather. Her love of horses continued throughout her life.

For many years, Lou was employed at Smith Ford in Cooperstown, where she served as the office manager. She was well-known in the dealership’s office and greatly contributed to the business’ success.

Lou will be greatly missed by her family and all those whose lives she touched. She was adored by many in the community and known as a generous person who loved her family and friends. She especially loved giving her grandsons bags of special treats from Oma.

Lou is survived by her long-time companion, John Kenney Jr., of Toddsville; her mother, Norma Onyan, of Cooperstown; daughter Jacqueline Savoie and husband Benjamin of Cooperstown, and two grandsons, Nathaniel Savoie and Christopher Savoie; the father of her daughters, Stewart Wayman of Cooperstown; a brother, Gregory Onyan; a sister-in-law, Wendy Onyan; a nephew, Joshua Onyan, and his daughters, Gillian and Addison; two nieces, Amanda Swatling and Joanna Onyan; and a nephew, Garrett Bucklad.

She was predeceased by her daughter, Christina Wayman Selan, who died April 3, 2007; her mother’s long-time companion, Edward C. Smith, who died January 21, 2017; and two brothers, Bradley Onyan, who died March 26, 2004, and Terry Onyan, who died October 15, 2022.

Family and friends may pay their respects from 4-5:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 29, 2023 at the Connell, Dow & Deysenroth Funeral Home in Cooperstown. A service will be offered at 5:30 p.m. at the funeral home, with the Rev. Sharon Rankins-Burd officiating. Immediately following the service, all are welcome to gather at the Cooperstown Veterans Club on Main Street for refreshments and a celebration of Lou.

In honor of Lou, do something kind for someone that didn’t ask for anything, and hug those that you love.

As an alternative to flowers, memorial donations may be directed to the Christina Wayman Selan Award Fund, c/o Treasurer CCS, 39 Linden Avenue, Cooperstown, NY 13326.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Connell, Dow & Deysenroth Funeral Home in Cooperstown.