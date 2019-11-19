Nellie M. Knorr, 92; Ran Excursion Railroad Downstate

BURLINGTON FLATS – Nellie M. Knorr, 92, of Burlington Flats, who operated the Casey Jones Railroad in Rockland County with her husband, passed away Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at her home, surrounded by her family.

Nellie was born on Oct. 26, 1927, in New City, the daughter of the late John and Carrie Garrison Mackey. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband William H. Knorr in 1992, a son Dr. William Knorr, and a brother Richard Mackey.

Nellie was a 35-year resident of Burlington Flats, coming from New City in Rockland County.

Following graduation from Congers High School, Nellie was employed for many years with the Rockland County Courthouse as a secretary.

She and William owned the Casey Jones Railroad, where many people came to ride the train and enjoy ice cream, and she baby sat for many area teachers. Later in her career, she drove bus for the Rockland Bus Line, who serviced the area schools, until her retirement.

She is survived by a son John (Nancy) Knorr of Burlington Flats, daughters Mary (Eric) Meyer of Burlington Flats, Linda Fiorello of GA, Grandchildren: William (Christine) Knorr, Elizabeth Knorr, John Knorr, Brian Knorr, Eric Meyer, Christopher Meyer, and Sean (Antoinette) Meyer, Carrie Fiorello, Jacob Knorr, Tessa Knorr, and Hettie Knorr Great Grandchildren: Catherine Knorr, Edward Knorr, Cayla Meyer, Madison Meyer, Devin Meyer, Chloe Meyer, Julian Knorr, Peter Knorr, Catherine Knorr, Michael Knorr, Caden Baber, Rylan Fiorello, a daughter in law Suzanne Knorr, a sister in law Betty Mackey, and several nieces nephews.

Calling hours will be 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, at the Michael J. Higgins Funeral Service Inc 113 Lake Road Congers. Graveside services will be Friday at 11 a.m. at the Brick Church Cemetery, Spring Valley.

Arrangements are with Delker & Terry Funeral Home 30 South St., Edmeston. In lieu of flowers donation may be made to Helios Care (formerly Hospice) 297 River Street Suite #1 Oneonta, NY 13820To send condolences, visit www.Delkerterryfh.com, or Delker and Terry Funeral Home on Facebook.