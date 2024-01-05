Nelson to Depart Iron String Press

COOPERSTOWN—Iron String Press News Editor Wriley Nelson announced that he will depart from “The Freeman’s Journal” and “Hometown Oneonta” to begin a position with the state government in Albany, effective Thursday, January 4. He will continue to cover human-interest stories and local athletics on a part-time basis. Nelson has worked at Iron String Press since March and served as news editor since June.

“I have greatly enjoyed and appreciated my time here,” he said. “It has been a wonderful opportunity to meet and learn from dozens of local residents this year. It’s very encouraging to see all the ways that people are working to improve the area.”

Nelson is a 2018 graduate of Cooperstown Central School and earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from Hamilton College in December 2022. He lives in Middlefield but will relocate to Albany for his new position. Although he enjoyed the past year in Otsego County, he said he is looking forward to living in a walkable community with more young people.

“I hope that the community continues to show strong support for its newspaper,” Nelson continued. “These small papers are an endangered species, and every week shows us more and more how important they are to healthy communities. In its support for ‘The Freeman’s Journal,’ as in so much else, Cooperstown is a truly special place. I had a great time working with Darla, Tara, Larissa and the rest of our community. Thank you, everyone, for a good year.”

Iron String staff will miss Nelson’s presence in the office.

“Wriley took to newspaper work like a duck to water,” said General Manager/Senior Editor Darla M. Youngs. “I know our readers will have recognized by now what an asset he is to local journalism, and we all certainly have. He will be greatly missed. We wish Wriley all the best and are grateful that he cares enough about what we do here to continue to play a role even as he moves on to bigger and better things. His journey is just getting started.”

“Wriley has been such an asset, and a joy to work with,” Publisher Tara Barnwell said. “He is welcome back any time.”

Nelson said he intends to continue writing his “Otsego Abroad” series, focusing on Otsego County residents and their life-changing adventures. Those with a story of work, study or exploration overseas should contact Youngs at darlay@allotsego.com to bring their stories home.

A complete list of Nelson’s written work for the newspaper may be found at https://www.allotsego.com/?s=wriley+nelson.