Network Enhances Sign-On Bonuses for New Workers

COOPERSTOWN—Bassett Healthcare Network announced Monday, October 2 that it has significantly enhanced sign-on bonuses for a variety of open job positions for the next 90 days. Bonus increases took effect on October 1, including up to $35,000.00 for registered nurses.

“Attracting new talent to Bassett Healthcare Network continues to be a top priority,” said Dr. Tommy Ibrahim, president and chief executive officer of Bassett Healthcare Network. “We have made excellent hiring progress over the last year, with nearly 2,000 new employees joining our network. More than 180 of these caregivers are nurses. Still, Bassett has many open positions in a variety of disciplines. Adding more caregivers to our team is critically needed for the many thousands of patients who depend on us for care every day.”

Key open job positions with increased sign-on bonuses include those in nursing, radiology, laboratory, physical and occupational therapy, operating rooms, and emergency departments, among other areas. Sign-on bonus amounts include:

  • Up to $35,000.00 for registered nurses (RNs).
  • Up to $20,000.00 for licensed practical nurses (LPNs), clinical laboratory technicians, ultrasound technologists, radiology technologists, MRI technologists, CT technologists, cardiovascular technicians, physical therapists, and occupational therapists.
  • Up to $15,000.00 for nursing assistants, emergency department technicians, operating room scrub technicians, physical therapy assistants, and certified occupational therapy assistants.

Bassett’s boosted sign-on bonuses are arriving on the heels of the healthcare system’s recent announcement with Hartwick College and SUNY Oneonta that the institutions are collaborating on a groundbreaking workforce development partnership. Annually, up to 50 recent graduates of Hartwick College and SUNY Oneonta who attain a bachelor’s degree or higher and work in a full-time role at any Bassett Healthcare Network facility will qualify for a loan repayment stipend.

“The future of healthcare—and of our rural communities—is rooted in strategic partnerships, creativity, grassroots connections, and our ability to bolster resources to stimulate economic development in our region,” added Dr. Ibrahim. “As the provider of healthcare and a top employer in Central New York, Bassett is a key player in community growth.”

Bassett also recently announced four percent salary increases for all non-practitioner employees across its eight-county service region. The organization is continually assessing market data to remain competitive with compensation and benefits, including continuing education, certification opportunities, and tuition reimbursement for employees in many areas—whether at the bedside or in non-clinical and administrative roles.

“We’re passionately invested in the health of our communities, and this includes providing a meaningful, rewarding, and unique place for our citizens to grow their careers,” said Dr. Ibrahim.

