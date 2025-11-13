New Café Is Coming To Town

CHERRY VALLEY—Coffee and Crumb Café will soon be opening in the Village of Cherry Valley. It has been a long road, but owners Erich and Noelle Adamoschek, and Noelle’s brother, Brandon Brown, are eager to provide quality food and community at 25 Main Street. They plan to be open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Monday to start, potentially adding days and hours in the 2026 summer season as staffing allows. As of this printing, the opening date is still unknown, but they plan to be open for pop-up events before the end of the year. Regular hours will start in January 2026.

The café is located at the former site of 25 Main Collective (Noelle’s shop/gallery and studio), which moved next door to 21 Main Street in January 2024. Erich and Noelle said they wanted to fill a need in the village, which has been without a breakfast and lunch eatery since The Coyote Café closed several years ago. According to a press release, they brought Brandon on as a partner and received a Microenterprise Grant from Otsego County in 2024.

Renovating the historic building has been a very involved project, the Adamoscheks said. They have installed a new plumbing system, upgraded and added new electric, completely renovated Noelle’s former art studio into a commercial kitchen, built a new ADA-compliant bathroom, entrance and ramp, and installed a brand-new septic system, as well as having resurfaced the walls, ceilings, and floors.

“Erich will be in charge of the cooking and baking, and if you have ever visited 25 Main Collective at one of our opening receptions during a Cherry Valley First Friday, you have been able to sample his offerings,” Noelle said. The café plans to offer focaccia, fresh bread, bagels, and breakfast treats, as well as a small breakfast and lunch menu for dine-in and take-out. There will be a limited espresso menu, drip coffee, tea and other drinks available as well.

Follow Coffee & Crumb on Facebook for updates, or look for the “open” sign.