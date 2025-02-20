Paulina Kitcher, MD Charles Drucker, MD Rachel Boyles, PA Garret Anderson, PA Danielle Francis, ANP Janie Russell, FNP-C

New Chief of Neurology Brings Local Roots, Fresh Perspective

DR. RAMESH CHERUKURI

(Photos provided)

COOPERSTOWN—Bassett Healthcare Network continues to welcome new healthcare practitioners, adding seven more during the month of January, including Dr. Ramesh Cherukuri, the new chief of neurology. Dr. Cherukuri brings with him a wealth of knowledge and clinical experience in neurology—the area of medicine that deals with diseases affecting the brain, the spinal cord, the nerves and the muscles—officials said in an announcement on Tuesday, February 18.

Dr. Cherukuri completed his undergraduate studies at Siena College, located just outside of Albany. He attended medical school at the American University of Antigua College of Medicine in Antigua.

After graduation, he returned to New York, completing clinical rotations in Brooklyn and at Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse. He remained at Upstate Medical for four years of residency training and a one-year clinical neurophysiology fellowship, after which he joined a private practice in New Hartford, where he provided care for seven years.

“I finally came to Bassett because of my wife, who already worked for the network. She told me it was a great place to work,” said Dr. Cherukuri. “I always imagined coming home to practice and helping the people I grew up around.”

Dr. Cherukuri is looking forward to expanding Bassett Healthcare Network’s Neurology Division while maintaining quality care.

“The neurologists at Bassett Healthcare Network have been practicing for quite a while. Some have decades of experience,” he shared. “Right now, as my first goal, the division is working toward scheduling its first patients for ambulatory electroencephalography, which is a better and more sensitive means of testing for epilepsy.”

Electroencephalog-raphy is a test that records electrical activity in the brain. Routine EEGs are conducted at the hospital and typically last about 30 minutes, which provides only a small sample recording of brain activity. In an ambulatory EEG, the patient is instead fitted with an EEG at the hospital and sent home, where brain activity is recorded over the course of several days. This provides neurologists with much more data, allowing them to make more accurate diagnoses.

Dr. Cherukuri is accepting internal referrals from Bassett providers. He practices out of Bassett Medical Center in Cooperstown and Oneonta Specialty Services.

Also joining Bassett last month:

Paulina Kitcher, MD, has joined Bassett Healthcare Network as an attending psychiatrist and medical director of inpatient psychiatry at Bassett Medical Center. Dr. Kitcher provides psychiatric care to adult patients, as well as children and adolescents.

Dr. Kitcher earned her medical degree from Zaporozhye Medical University in Zaporozhye, Ukraine. She completed her residency in psychiatry and behavioral medicine at the Medical College of Wisconsin in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Her fellowship in child and adolescent psychiatry and behavioral medicine took place at the same institution. She is board-certified by the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology.

Charles Drucker, MD, has joined Bassett Healthcare Network as an attending surgeon with vascular surgery. Dr. Drucker provides surgical care to patients at several locations throughout the network, specializing in vascular surgery. He is currently welcoming new patients.

Dr. Drucker earned his medical degree at the University of Maryland-School of Medicine in Baltimore, Maryland, where his residency and fellowship also took place. He is certified by the American Board of Surgery.

Rachel Boyles, PA, has joined Bassett Healthcare Network as a physician assistant with neurosurgery at Bassett Medical Center.

Boyles earned her master’s degree as a physician assistant from Thomas Jefferson University-New Jersey Campus in Voorhees, New Jersey. She is board-certified by the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants.

Garret Anderson, PA, has joined Bassett Healthcare Network as a physician assistant with vascular surgery at various locations across the network.

Anderson earned his master’s degree as a physician assistant from St. Bonaventure University in St. Bonaventure, New York. He is board-certified by the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants.

Danielle Francis, ANP, has joined Bassett Healthcare Network as an adult nurse practitioner with hematology/oncology at Bassett Medical Center. Francis provides comprehensive medical care to adult patients, including physical exams, diagnosis and treatment of illnesses, prescriptions, specialty referrals, and more. She is currently welcoming new patients at Bassett Medical Center.

Francis earned her master’s degree as an adult nurse practitioner from State University of New York at Stony Brook School of Medicine in Stony Brook, New York. She is board-certified by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners.

Janie Russell, FNP-C, has joined Bassett Healthcare Network as a family nurse practitioner with family medicine at Bassett Health Center–Sharon Springs (591-1 State Route 20, Sharon Springs). Russell provides comprehensive medical care to patients of all ages, including physical exams, diagnosis and treatment of illnesses, prescriptions, specialty referrals, and more. She is currently welcoming new patients at Bassett Health Center–Sharon Springs.

Russell earned her master’s degree as a family nurse practitioner from the University of Phoenix in Phoenix, Arizona. She is board-certified by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners.

Information on each of Bassett’s practitioners can be found using the “Find a Doctor” tool, located at https://www.bassett.org/providers.