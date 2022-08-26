New Exhibit at The Art Garage

Michael Federov (left) and Lewis Danielski in the foreground, gallery owner Sydney Waller (left) and Phillipe Danelski, father of Lewis, and son of the late Dr. Edward Danielski, noted Bassett physician, behind them.

Brave New World, an exhibit featuring the works of artists Lewis Danielski and Michael Federov, opened at The Art Garage on Beaver Meadow Road in Middlefield on Saturday, August 20.

In Brave New World, Mr. Danielski presents a range of work along with artist Michael Fedorov. Mr. Danielski grew up in Indonesia, but his grandparents were long-time Cooperstown residents, so he spent many summers and holidays in the region.

Join the Art Garage as the artists talk about processes, media, and techniques. They will also discuss some of the themes in their work: home, queerness, empathy and growing up.

On Saturday, September 17 from noon to 2 p.m., artist Michael Fedorov will visit The Art Garage for an informal meet and greet and he will discuss his work, life and artistic vision with visitors.

The show is open on Saturdays through September. Admission is free.