News Briefs: January 15, 2026

BBWAA Election Coming Up

COOPERSTOWN—The results of the 82nd Baseball Writers’ Association of America Hall of Fame election will be announced at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, January 20 at a live broadcast from the Hall of Fame Plaque Gallery. Extensive coverage by MLB Network will begin at 10 a.m. This year’s ballot featured 12 new candidates and 15 returning candidates. Jeff Kent was elected by the separate Contemporary Baseball Era Committee in December and will join any BBWAA electees at Induction Weekend, scheduled for July 24-27.

KWC Announces Webinars

EDMESTON—The Kennedy Willis Center on Down Syndrome will present a two-part Lunch and Learn Zoom webinar, “Design with Dignity: Inclusive Environments for Older Adults with I/DD,” at noon on Wednesday, January 21 and Wednesday, January 4. The sessions will present evidence-based strategies for inclusive environments to family members, DSPs, programs administrators, healthcare providers and other stakeholders who care for older adults with intellectual or developmental disabilities. Registration is $20.00 and includes both sessions, and must be completed in advance at https://pathfindervillage.org/ innovation-kwc/education.

Clerk To Hold Passport Fair

HARTWICK—The office of Otsego County Clerk Jennifer Basile will hold a Passport Fair at the Hartwick Seminary Fire Department, 4877 State Route 28, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, February 21. Photo services will be available. Attendees should bring a copy of the front and back of their drivers license, a certified copy of a state-issued birth certificate, and a DS11 application completed in black ink. They should also have a check or money order to submit with the application and cash or card for county clerk fees. For a complete list of guidelines, visit otsegocountyny.gov/departments/a-c/county_clerk/passports.php.

Local Students Make NU List

ROCHESTER—Nazereth University released its Fall 2025 Dean’s List, honoring students who maintained a grade point average of at least 3.5 while completing at least 12 credit hours of graded coursework. Local honorees included Daphnee West of Cherry Valley, Ariana Bosc of Springfield Center, Leah McCrea of Cooperstown and Nora Wick of Maryland.

Art Garage Event Is Saturday

COOPERSTOWN—Local fine-art photographer Jamie Young will be the final artist-in-residence for The Art Garage’s winter “Something Old, Something New” show from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 17. He will display samples of his work, exhibit antique cameras and demonstrate his cyanotype technique, pending sufficient interest. This will be the final day to view “Something Old, Something New.” The Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road, is open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays and by appointment. Contact leartgarage@gmail.com or (315) 941-9607 for more information.

Church Seeks Craft Vendors

RICHFIELD SPRINGS—The Church of Christ Uniting seeks craft vendors for two popular annual fairs. The 45th Annual Friendship Craft Festival will be held in Spring Park on Saturday, June 13 and the 6th Annual Fall Craft Fair will be at 587 Cullen Road on Saturday, October 3. For more information or application materials, contact friendshipcraftfestival@yahoo.com or fallcraftfair@yahoo.com, respectively.

Riley Introduces Safety Act

ONEONTA—Congressman Josh Riley announced the Tractor Safety Act, bipartisan legislation to reauthorize and expand the National ROPS Rebate Program, at a press conference in Oneonta on January 5. Rollover protective structures are proven life-saving safety upgrades that prevent death or serious injury in tractor rollovers. Proper use of a ROPS and seatbelt is 99 percent effective in preventing death or injury. New York’s ROPS rebate program has delivered more than 2,000 retrofits to farmers across the state and inspired similar legislation in 27 other states. Funding for the federal program was cut earlier this year. Riley’s legislation would reauthorize and expand the program to cover at least 70 percent of costs and cap out-of-pocket costs to farmers at $500.00.

20th Octet Challenge Opens

COOPERSTOWN—Otsego Outdoors will offer its 20th Otsego Octet Challenge through March 19. Participants who complete eight of the featured Winter Challenge activities earn an embroidered patch, a waterproof sticker and a listing on the website roster. Activities include hiking, snowshoeing or cross-country skiing at state parks (Glimmerglass, Robert V. Riddell, Gilbert Lake, Betty and Wilbur Davis), state forests (Arnold Lake, Goodyear Lake Waterway Access), an Otsego Land Trust property (Parslow Road Conservation Area), a town park (Fortin Park) and the Rogers Environmental Education Center. There is a “choose your own” option that includes any outdoor activity in Otsego County. Credit may also be earned by participating in a winter festival or by reporting invasive species on the iMapInvasives app. The Otsego County Conservation Association will host a free iMapInvasives workshop at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, January 21. For more information or to register for the Octet Challenge, visit otsegooutdoors.org.

Pierce Honored at SUNY Canton

CANTON—SUNY Canton released its Fall 2025 semester part-time honors, recognizing students who maintained a GPA of at least 3.25 in 6-11 credit hours of classwork. Among the honorees was Cheyenne Pierce of Otego, an early childhood care and management major.

Shakers Topic of Presentation

FLY CREEK—The Fly Creek Area Historical Society will hold its next monthly meeting at 852 County Route 26 on Wednesday, January 28. Jim Johnson will give a presentation on the New York Shakers at 6:30 p.m., followed by refreshments and the business meeting at 7:30. All are welcome.

State Announces WQ Funds

ALBANY—New York State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball announced that a total of $25 million is available for agricultural water quality conservation projects through the 31st round of the Agricultural Nonpoint Source Pollution Abatement and Control Program. Eligible projects include but are not limited to nutrient control through manure storage, vegetative buffers along streams and conservation cover crops. Proposals are due on April 20. Applications and full eligibility information may be found at agriculture.ny.gov/funding-opportunities.

FCO To Present Free Concert

COOPERSTOWN—Fenimore Chamber Orchestra will present a free family concert at the Village Hall Ballroom at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, February 7 in conjunction with the Cooperstown Winter Carnival. The 45-minute program is designed as a lively introduction to orchestral music that will delight all ages. It includes Mozart’s “Eine kleine Nachtmusik” and Leroy Anderson’s “The Typewriter.” For a full schedule of events, visit cooperstownwintercarnival.com.

Oneonta DMV Expands Services

ONEONTA—The office of Otsego County Clerk Jennifer Basile announced that the Oneonta Satellite location of the Otsego DMV will expand its services, effective January 13. It will now be able to process new issuances of Enhanced Driver’s Licenses, REAL ID-Compliant licenses and reciprocity transactions, all by appointment only.

Continuing Ed Classes Slated

ONEONTA—The Center for Continuing Adult Learning Oneonta offers a full suite of classes for winter 2026. Remaining January classes include a presentation on the Hobart Book Village, a group of seven independent bookstores in one block of Hobart, from 2-3 p.m. on Thursday, January 29, and “The Incredible Life of the Honeybee” from 10 a.m. to noon on Monday, February 2. For more information or to view a full schedule, visit (607) 441-7370.

Film Showcase Entries Sought

STAMFORD—The Roxbury Arts Group issued an open call for submissions to its Local Lens Film Showcase at Headwaters Arts Center, 66 Main Street in Stamford. Any local film stakeholders are invited to submit up to three short films (10-30 minutes) or one full-length film by March 7. Foreign-language entries must be subtitled and content warnings should be included in the application. Accepted short films will be shown at Headwaters from 7-9 p.m. on Friday, April 10; long films will be screened from 7-9 p.m. on Friday, April 24. For more information or a full list of eligibility guidelines, visit roxburyartsgroup.org/open-calls.

Scholarship Deadline Nearing

WASHINGTON, DC—Graduate and undergraduate music students can apply for the DAR Marian Anderson Legacy Scholarship through January 31. Sponsored by the Daughters of the American Revolution, this one-time award of $5,000.00 honors the legacy of groundbreaking Black contralto and civil rights icon Marian Anderson. To qualify, a student must have a minimum GPA of 3.0 and submit references through the application system. For more information or to apply, visit https://www.dar.org/outreach/education/scholarships.

NY Gas Drops Below $3.00

UTICA—The average price of gas in New York State fell three cents to $2.99 per gallon over the week ending Monday, January 12, AAA Northeast announced. Demand and prices typically bottom out in January, and 2026 has followed the trends so far. Domestic demand dropped significantly to 8.2 million barrels a day last week and inventories registered their highest single-week increase in a year. Oil markets are unsteady but prices remain about 20 percent below the figures from early 2025. New York’s current price is 11 cents lower than last month and 14 cents lower than this time last year. To view the full report, visit gasprices.aaa.com.