CGP students Maria Altier and Ben Lake work on assesmblying elements of the new CGP exhibit on the African American Labor Movement. (Photo by Conor S. Brandt)

New Exhibition Explores Complex History of Black Labor Movement

By CONOR S. BRANDT

ONEONTA

Next time you’re in the greater Oneonta area, make sure to free up some time to check out the Cooperstown Graduate Program’s new exhibit, “Black Leaders in the Labor Movement,” which was unveiled on the campus of SUNY Oneonta on Wednesday, February 18.

This exciting exhibit explores the complex history of the African American Labor Movement, discussing the important work of specific individuals who led and advocated for black economic empowerment, fought against employment discrimination, and spearheaded welfare rights.

According to officials, one of the most interesting aspects of this exhibit is that it highlights the efforts of individuals who tend to be forgotten by popular history—like Thomas Oliver Jones, a leader of Memphis Sanitation workers, or Dorothy Bolden, a domestic worker unionizer and civil rights activist. Through these leaders the exhibit explores the interesting and complex story of African Americans in labor.

A product of the successful partnership between CGP and SUNY Oneonta, the exhibit was first imagined in the fall of 2024, when CGP Director Dr. Gretchen Sorin was approached by Dr. Bernadette Tiapo, SUNY Oneonta vice president of equity and inclusion, who suggested that CGP create an exhibit based on the story of African Americans in the labor movement.

Now, after months of hard work and research, the exhibit is on display on the third floor of SUNY Oneonta’s Milne Library through Sunday, March 1. An opening reception will be held on Wednesday, February 18 from 1-2 p.m. in the library.

“Black Leaders in the Labor Movement” is sponsored by the SUNY Oneonta Office of Equity and Inclusion and was created by CGP students Conor S. Brandt, Caitlynn Gaston, Emma Haring, Peyton Legg, Gabriela Paixao e Kelly, Joslyn Sperry, and Micaela Wallace, under the direction of Sorin and Dr. William Walker. Exhibition design is by DeNicola Design LLC.

Conor S. Brandt is a student of museum studies in the Cooperstown Graduate Program.