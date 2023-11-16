Cutting the ribbon for the City of Oneonta’s new warming station were: Sister Betsy Van Deusen, chief executive officer of Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Albany; Jennifer Reynolds, case manager at Catholic Charities; and Christy Houck, executive director of Catholic Charities for Delaware, Schoharie, and Otsego Counties. They were joined by Michelle Catan of the Otsego County Chamber of Commerce and Chamber President and CEO Sean Lewis. (Photo provided)

New Warming Station Offers Emergency Shelter, Services

ONEONTA—Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Albany and the Otsego County Department of Social Services opened a new warming station at 291 Chestnut Street in Oneonta in a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, October 12. The station will expand access to life-saving emergency shelter during the upcoming winter season. It provides a safe, warm place to spend the night, showers, snacks and drinks, and laundry services.

Case management services will also be available to address issues such as access to housing, food and medical care. The new warming station will be open through Sunday, March 31. Organizers said this is the first time services are being provided to address the individuals’ long-term needs as well as the short-term.

“This is our third year operating the warming station, which has had some issues with its location and was in need of a long-term home,” said Christy R. Houck, executive director of Catholic Charities of Delaware, Otsego and Schoharie Counties. “The warming station is a response by the county to the Executive Order put in place by Andrew Cuomo stating that whenever the temperature goes below 32 degrees, people must be sheltered to keep them safe from freezing to death.

“With our new location, we have a three-year lease. Our shelter is a 10-bed emergency shelter open from 5:30-7:30 p.m. There are two shifts of two staff each, who are required to stay awake and monitor the individuals staying with us,” Houck said.

According to organizers, safety was a top priority when establishing the new warming station. The facility features a fire alarm system and outside lighting and cameras. In addition, the staff is being safety trained in first aid and CPR, how to respond to a mental health crisis, the use of Narcan, when to call EMS and police, de-escalation techniques and working as a team.

“On behalf of the City of Oneonta, I salute the efforts of Catholic Charities and all those local organizations who have made this new facility a reality,” praised Oneonta Mayor Mark Drnek.