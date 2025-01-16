Advertisement. Advertise with us

New York Ag and Markets Announces HPAI Measures

ALBANY—The New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets will implement aggressive, proactive new testing practices in response to the outbreak of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza in livestock in other states. To date, there have been no cases of HPAI in New York. Working in close collaboration with federal partners, including USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, FDA, and the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture—and state partners, including the New York State Department of Health—this enhanced testing strategy is part of the state’s effort to protect animal and human health and prevent the transmission of HPAI in livestock in New York State. Raw milk producers will now be required to undergo monthly HPAI testing. Pasteurized dairy products remain safe for consumption. For more information, view the department’s HPAI industry webinar at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FPnQXz8f3rQ. Veterinarians and farmers are urged to report any suspected HPAI cases by calling (518) 457-3502.

