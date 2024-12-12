New York State Department of Labor Announces New Contractor Registry
ALBANY—The New York State Department of Labor announced a new law governing contractors and subcontractors that will take effect on Monday, December 30. Those who submit bids or perform construction work on public projects or certain covered private projects will be required to register with DOL, providing a new accountability mechanism for public funding. Impacted contractors and subcontractors should obtain a Certificate of Registration as soon as possible to avoid delays in the bidding process or project schedules. For more information or to register, visit https://dol.ny.gov/public-work-contractor-and-subcontractor-registry-landing.