News Briefs: May 28, 2025

GOHS Summer Walking Tours Return

ONEONTA—The Greater Oneonta Historical Society’s summer walking tour program will return with a visit to the historic Homer Folks Tuberculosis Hospital at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 26. Space is limited and reservations are required; contact (607) 432-0960 or directormm@oneontahistory.org by June 23. There will be a tour of the Red Caboose in Neahwa Park during July 4 celebrations from 2-5 p.m. on Friday, July 4. A 1960s-themed tour of downtown Oneonta will begin at the History Center, 183 Main Street, at 6 p.m. on Thursday, July 24. Finally, there will be a tour of Riverside Cemetery at 3 p.m. on Saturday, August 16. All tours are by donation. For more information or schedule updates, visit oneontahistory.org.

State Expands Veterans’ Tuition Assistance

ALBANY—In honor of Memorial Day, Governor Kathy Hochul announced an expansion of the New York State Veterans Tuition Award program. Effective July 1, New Yorkers who served at least four years on active duty will qualify for full-tuition awards at approved colleges and vocational training programs. Prior to the expansion, only veterans with combat experience or those who served in specific theaters qualified. The updated program also includes greater flexibility for full- and part-time students, streamlined coordination with federal aid programs, and a year-round application process. For more information or to apply, visit https://hesc.ny.gov/vta.

WKC Concert Scheduled

EAST MEREDITH—The West Kortright Center’s next concert, featuring Isabel Ramírez’s group La Muchacha y el Propio Junte, will be held indoors at the center on Saturday, June 21. Doors open at 6:30 and the show begins at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20.00 in advance, with a 10 percent discount for WKC members and 50 percent off for children 12 and under. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit westkc.org.

NY Private Sector Adds 14K Jobs

NEW YORK STATE—Preliminary seasonally adjusted figures from the New York State Department of Labor indicate that the state’s private sector employers added 14,400 jobs in April 2025, an increase of 0.2 percent. Nationwide, private employment increased by about 0.1 percent. New York’s total private sector employment of 8,471,700 increased by 85,000, or about 1 percent, in the past year, lower than the 1.2 percent national figure. To view the full report, visit dol.ny.gov.

OASAS to Showcase Opioid Settlement Funds

ALBANY—The New York State Office of Addiction Services and Supports launched a new effort to showcase the life-changing impacts of the state’s Opioid Settlement Fund. The new video and web page feature stories from New Yorkers on the front lines of the opioid epidemic, including healthcare providers, advocates, and volunteers. New York has provided nearly $400 million from the settlement fund to harm reduction and treatment programs across the state. Stories may be viewed at https://oasas.ny.gov/new-york-state-opioid-settlements. Residents are urged to take a proactive role in preventing overdose deaths by ordering fentanyl and xylazine test strips through the portal on the OASAS website. Naloxone kits are also available. New Yorkers struggling with addiction or supporting a loved one who does may contact the free HOPENY helpline by calling 1-877-846-7369 or texting HOPENY.

Hall of Fame Announces Author Series

COOPERSTOWN—The National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum will host 13 contemporary baseball authors for book talks and signings in the Bullpen Theater this summer. All programs are included with museum admission and will be livestreamed on the Hall’s Facebook page. Scott Longert will discuss his “Love and Loss: The Short Life of Ray Chapman” at 1 p.m. on Thursday, June 5, followed by Scott Miller and his “Skipper: Why Baseball Managers Matter” at 1 p.m. on Thursday, June 12. Frequent Hall visitor David A. Kelly will present his newest children’s book, “Willie’s Clutch Catch,” at 1 p.m. on Thursday, June 26. “1978: Baseball and America in the Disco Era,” by David Krell, covers one of the sport’s greatest seasons and will be discussed at 1 p.m. on Thursday, July 3. Orange County Register sportswriter Mark Whitacker will present his biography of Don Drysdale at 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 13. Tom Zappala will examine the baseball card collection of Arizona Diamondbacks owner Ken Kendrick at 1 p.m. on Thursday, July 17. “A Time for Reflection: The Parallel Legacies of Willie McCovey and Billy Williams,” by Jason Cannon, explores the lasting effects of Jim Crow apartheid in the baseball world at 1 p.m. on Thursday, July 24. Aaron Fischman will discuss his “Baseball Gaijin,” on Tony Barnette, at 1 p.m. on Thursday, July 31. Chris Donnelly’s “Get Your Tokens Ready: The Late 1990s Road to the Subway Series” will be covered at 1 p.m. on Thursday, August 14. Chris Lamb and Buck Godfrey will discuss their complementary works on the racially-motivated attacks on the 1955 Cannon Street All-Stars Little League team at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, August 21. Curtis Pride and Doug Ward will present on Pride’s remarkable 11 seasons in the majors in spite of hearing loss at 1 p.m. on Thursday, August 28. Additional programs may be announced later; visit baseballhall.org for more information.

Smithy Releases June Schedule

COOPERSTOWN—The Smithy Clay Studio will host local ceramics artist Normandy Alden for a discussion of cups and mugs from 10 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, June 3. The program costs $25.00 and participants are invited to bring a favorite mug. There will be a raku firing for bisqueware work from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 7. A scented candle pouring workshop for artists with completed ceramic vessels will be held from 1:30-4:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 28. Local potter and art educator Jeanne Knowles will lead a maracas and whistles class for children from 3:30-5:15 p.m. each Tuesday from June 3-24. For more information, pricing or to register, visit smithyarts.org.

Baseball, Softball Finish Regular Season

COOPERSTOWN—Sauquoit Valley dealt Cooperstown baseball a no-hit, 9-0 loss on the road on Thursday, May 22. Brody Murdock held Sauquoit to just five earned runs and struck out four over six and one-third innings. Freshman Braeden Rawitch reached base on an error.

The Hawkeyes swept a doubleheader against New York Mills and Hamilton, beating them 12-3 and 7-5, respectively, at Accelerate Sports Complex in Whitesboro on Friday, May 21. Junior Joey Paterno struck out seven batters in just three innings against New York Mills, giving up five hits and recording two runs and an RBI on offense. Senior Adam Ubner, senior Aaron Katz and Rawitch each batted in two runs; Katz scored two runs of his own, as did Elijah McCaffrey. The Hawkeyes finished their regular season with the win against Hamilton, racking up four runs in the first inning. Further statistics are not yet available due to coaching staff vacations. They moved to 6-6 for the season and 4-4 in their division, and received the 15th seed for the Section III Class C playoffs.

Cooperstown defeated Onondaga 8-0 at home in the first round on Monday, May 26. Murdock earned the victory with 10 strikeouts and two hits over six and one-third innings pitched. McCaffrey completed the shutout with the final two outs. Katz batted in Rawitch in the first inning. Joey DeSanno singled in the second, allowing Parker McManus to score on an error, and made another run on an RBI single by Christian Lawson. The Hawkeyes racked up four runs in the sixth inning to extend their lead. They will face two-seed Bishop Grimes on the road after press time on Tuesday, May 27.

Cooperstown softball beat Poland 6-3 at home on Tuesday, May 19. Senior Emmy Lippitt took the win with eight strikeouts and eight hits. Junior Katie Crippen hit two doubles and scored twice. Senior Bella Reich scored a run and batted in two more.

The Hawkeyes defeated Cincinnatus 4-2 in the opening round of the sectional playoffs on Saturday, May 24. Senior Grace Sperry recorded a two-run homer, two runs and three RBI. Junior Katie Crippen hit a double, scored twice and stole three bases. Senior Emmy Lippitt earned another win with seven strikeouts and four hits.

Cooperstown’s season ended with a 4-0 loss to Port Byron in the quarterfinals on Monday, May 26. Lippitt struck out eight, walked two and gave up six hits in the loss. The Hawkeyes finished the season with a 12-3 record and will lose Lippitt, Reich, and Sperry to graduation this summer.

Structure Fire in Decatur

DECATUR—Otsego County 911 dispatched the East Worcester Fire Department and several other agencies to a structure fire at 941 County Highway 38 in the Town of Decatur at 5 p.m. on Sunday, May 18. One female victim was transported to Bassett Medical Center and subsequently to SUNY Upstate Medical Center Burn Unit in Syracuse for significant burn injuries. She is in serious but stable condition. The fire is under investigation.

WKC ‘Kidstock’ to Return

EAST MEREDITH—The West Kortright Center’s popular “Kidstock” summer family event will return on Sunday, June 22 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. It will feature music, art, dancing, juggling, mini-golf, a climbing wall, a youth rummage sale and more. There is a suggested donation of $25.00. Schedules are subject to change; contact (607) 278-5454 or info@westkc.org for more information.