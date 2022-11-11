New York State Recognizes Otsego County Volunteerism

By TED MEBUST

Otsego County residents Sheila Serbay and Neil Riddell were recognized by New York State’s Office for the Aging at a celebration of Older New Yorkers’ Day on November 4. The pair, along with 92 others from around the state, received honors for their volunteerism and service to older adults in their communities.

“These are two individuals who unselfishly give up their time, resources, and skills in order to make someone else’s life a little better, and we are proud to have such genuine volunteers representing Otsego County in this statewide recognition,” stated Tamie Reed, director at the Otsego County Office for the Aging.

Though Governor Hochul declared May as Older Americans Month earlier this year, the online ceremony—which heard remarks from New York State Office for the Aging Director Greg Olsen—took place in November to dually acknowledge National Family Caregivers Month.

Sheila Serbay

Serbay, a Cooperstown resident, continues to teach her “Psychology of Adulthood and Aging” class at SUNY Oneonta despite challenges brought on by the pandemic. Originally created as a project for that class, she has been the organizer of a yearly event in collaboration with local businesses, college students, and the surrounding community which raises money for gift bags filled with blankets, hygiene products, gift cards, and various foods intended for older adults in need.

When the pandemic took away a large number of her students, Serbay coordinated the help of friends from around Otsego County to create masks for distribution to organizations serving those in need.

“It’s nicer to give than receive,” Serbay expressed.

In addition to such efforts, Serbay helped schedule vaccination appointments when they became available, for those lacking access to the necessary software.

Serbay has lived in Otsego County since 1985, previously working as a criminal narcotics investigator, and is currently a teacher at the Otsego County Police Academy. She has three children—Ryan, Andrea, and Brandon—and five grandchildren. Serbay is also a volunteer with the Cooperstown Fire Department.

Neil Riddell

Otego resident Riddell has spent decades working with various organizations such as Helios Care, Bloomville United Methodist Church, SUNY Delhi and the Otego Food Pantry. As a teenager, he said, receiving support from his community in Delaware County helped him overcome some incredibly challenging moments. Since then, he’s given back whenever possible, and grown his own family. He and his wife, Linda, have three children, six grandchildren, and one new great-grandchild.

Having served during the Vietnam War as a paratrooper in the 101st Airborne, Riddell highlighted his involvement with Helios Care’s “We Honor Veterans” initiative—through which he’s been able to connect with other veterans—as particularly rewarding. He’s also been a referee for college and high school-level soccer and basketball in the area for decades. To honor his life-long support of local sports, Riddell’s alma mater, SUNY Delhi, recently named their new turf field after him.

“You’re never bigger than the game,” said Riddell of his community work. “All volunteers are as worthy as I am.”

The video celebration of this year’s Older New Yorkers’ Day can be viewed on YouTube.