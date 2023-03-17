News Briefs: 03/16/2023

‘AI: Perils and Potential’

Discussion is Next Tuesday

ONEONTA—United University Professions Oneonta will sponsor a panel discussion program on artificial intelligence, “AI: Perils and Potential,” on Tuesday, March 21 at noon in Le Café, Morris Complex, SUNY Oneonta. The panel will consist of SUNY Oneonta President Dr. Alberto Cardelle, UUP Oneonta President and Professor of Africana and Latinx Studies and Political Science Dr. Robert Compton, and Dr. Kjersti VanSlyke-Briggs, coordinator, Ed Tech Program, and professor, English Education. Audience questions and discussion are invited after the panelist’s formal presentations. The program is free and open to the general public, including all segments of the college and Greater Oneonta community. UUP will provide a complimentary lunch. An RSVP at ONEUUP@oneonta.edu is required to allow for coordination of the lunch order. The RSVP should include your name and contact information.

Pathfinder Produce Celebrates Anniversary March 16

EDMESTON—Pathfinder Produce, a weekly greengrocer and delivery service operated by Pathfinder Village’s Adult Day Services, will celebrate its tenth anniversary on Thursday, March 16 during its regular market hours, from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

“The story of Pathfinder Produce has been one of empowerment,” said Tina Heyduk, Pathfinder’s chief administrative officer, who oversees the Pathfinder’s Day Services. “Our market began as a project to help curb childhood obesity, address adult health concerns, and improve families’ diets in conjunction with Bassett Research Institute’s 5-2-1-0 community programs. With our weekly market, area residents have enjoyed greater access to fresh produce. In many rural communities that are in USDA food deserts, families must travel over 10 miles to buy an apple.”

“Another way Pathfinder Produce empowers people is that it offers paid employment and vocational training for people with intellectual disabilities. ADS team members have grown in knowledge through their tasks organizing the weekly market and our grant-funded food deliveries,” added Mrs. Heyduk. “They give back to their community. Each team member takes pride in serving their friends and neighbors through our produce-related programs.”

During the March 16 market celebration at the Pathfinder Village Commons, there will be recipe samples, specially-themed baked goods, and customers will receive recyclable shopping bags as part of Pathfinder’s observance of World Down Syndrome Day, an annual global event held annually on March 21. To learn more about Pathfinder Produce, customers may visit the market’s website at https://pathfinderproduce.org or its Facebook page.

Crafters Wanted for

Two Popular Events

RICHFIELD SPRINGS—Applications are still being accepted for two popular craft events in Richfield Springs: the 42nd Annual Friendship Craft Festival to be held on Saturday, June 10 in Spring Park and the 3rd Annual Fall Craft Fair scheduled for Saturday, October 7 at the Cullen Pumpkin, 587 Cullen Road. Both events are sponsored by the Church Of Christ Uniting in Richfield Springs. For information and an application for both events, go to www.rschurchofchristuniting.com or call Carla at (315) 858-1451.