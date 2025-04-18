Mountain Magic Market owner Christene Springle cuts the ribbon at her new store in the Village of Cooperstown. (Photo courtesy of the Cooperstown Chamber of Commerce)

News Briefs: April 18, 2025

Mountain Magic Market Now Open for Business

COOPERSTOWN—On Saturday, April 12, the Cooperstown community gathered to mark the grand opening of Mountain Magic Market. Mayor Ellen Tillapaugh was on hand for the ribbon-cutting ceremony, which was hosted by the Cooperstown Chamber of Commerce. Located at 52 Pioneer Street, Mountain Magic Market is the vision of owner Christene Springle. According to a press release issued by the chamber, the shop features “a thoughtfully curated selection of nature-inspired treasures, gifts, crystals, and healing tools, offering a one-of-a-kind retail experience in the heart of Cooperstown.” During the ceremony, Mayor Tillapaugh and Springle emphasized the importance of supporting local businesses and creating an inclusive and welcoming space for the community. Attendees enjoyed browsing unique merchandise and celebrating Mountain Magic Market’s addition to the village’s retail scene. “The Cooperstown Chamber of Commerce congratulates Christene Springle on this milestone and encourages everyone to stop by and experience the magic firsthand,” officials said.

Franklin Stage Company Season Announced

FRANKLIN—Franklin Stage Company’s 29th season will run from July 4 through August 24 at Chapel Hall, 25 Institute Street in Franklin. It will feature David Lindsay-Abaire’s “Kimberly Akimbo,” Erin Layton’s “Magdalene,” John Logan’s “Red,” and the Bridgman|Packer Dance Company. Evening shows begin at 7:30 p.m., Sunday shows start at 5 p.m., and “Kimberly” and “Red” also have 3 p.m. Saturday matinees. Admission is free with a suggested donation of $25.00. For a full schedule or to make reservation, visit franklinstagecompany.org.

Price Chopper Raises $60K for Special Olympics

SCHENECTADY—Market 32 and Price Chopper customers at 129 stores across six states donated more than $51,000.00 for Special Olympics athletes in February and March, plus $10,000.00 in matching funds from the company. More than 30 athletes, partners, and coaches from the states where the company operates competed in the 2025 Winter World Games in Turin in March, bringing home one gold, six silver, and 20 bronze medals.

Gas Prices Continue Slide on Weak Demand

UTICA—The average price of gas in New York State declined three cents to $3.10 per gallon over the week ending Monday, April 14, AAA Northeast announced. This is two cents lower than a month ago and 40 cents lower than last year. Nationwide demand remains considerably lower than last year, helping to depress prices. After a week of market volatility, oil prices stabilized around $60.00 per barrel, the lowest figure since April 2021. To view the full report, visit gasprices.aaa.com.