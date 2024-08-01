News Briefs: August 1, 2024

County Seeks Energy Roadmap Feedback

OTSEGO COUNTY—The public is urged to provide feedback on the draft Otsego County Energy Roadmap during the comment period from August 1 to September 13. The plan is the culmination of years of work by the county’s Energy Task Force, composed of local businesses and organizations, to plan for the area’s energy future. Comments may be made at https://tinyurl.com/otsegoenergyroadmap. Businesses, institutions, municipalities and organizations are encouraged to contribute to the planning. There will also be a webinar at noon on Thursday, August 8 to provide more information on the Roadmap and the challenges the county faces. To register, visit https://tinyurl.com/ycwc24tn.

Parking Lot Project Begins at O’Connor

DELHI—Bassett Healthcare Network’s O’Connor Hospital began a parking lot repaving project on Monday, July 29. It is expected to last a minimum of 18 days, pending weather and other factors. There will be temporary changes to traffic patterns, and motorists should take care to observe cones, signs, and construction personnel. Delays may occur.

Blooms Confirmed on Otsego Lake

OTSEGO—Small blooms of the toxic cyanobacteria Microcystis were confirmed at the SUNY Oneonta Biological Field Station boathouse and near 5 Mile Point on Friday, July 19. The public is urged to use the lake with caution and avoid surface scums and cloudy or discolored water. Suspected harmful algae blooms should be reported using the online tool at https://dec.ny.gov/environmental-protection/water/water-quality/harmful-algal-blooms/notifications#Report.