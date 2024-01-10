Temporary Masking Requirements in Place across Bassett Network, Effective Jan. 10

COOPERSTOWN—Effective immediately, Bassett Healthcare Network has instituted temporary masking requirements across all its facilities per COVID-19 safety guidelines in place to protect patients, residents, and employees.



All patients, visitors, employees, students and volunteers are now required to wear medical-grade masks across campuses (including A.O. Fox Hospital and A.O. Fox Nursing Home in Oneonta, A.O. Fox Hospital–Tri-Town Campus in Sidney, Bassett Medical Center in Cooperstown, Cobleskill Regional Hospital, Little Falls Hospital, O’Connor Hospital, Valley Health Services and Valley Residential Services in Herkimer, all outpatient clinics, all school-based health centers, all administrative offices, and other buildings). While masking safety measures are in place, signs will alert building entrants at all locations. Masks will be available at entrances.



The network-wide mandatory masking requirement will be reassessed in one week. Bassett’s experts continue to monitor community COVID-19 cases and trends daily. Bassett officials thank patients and community members for helping each other stay safe and healthy.