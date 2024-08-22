Advertisement. Advertise with us

News Briefs: August 22, 2024

BFS Warns of HAB Risk

OTSEGO—SUNY Oneonta’s Biological Field Station found a rising abundance of the cyanobacteria Microcystis at multiple mid-lake sites during routine testing on Tuesday, August 13. This finding increases the risk of intermittent shoreline harmful algae blooms, especially on days with calm winds, full sun and warm temperatures. Lake users are urged to take extreme caution and avoid discolored or cloudy water and surface scums or mats. HABs can form and dissipate quickly, and are especially dangerous to children and pets. For more information, visit https://suny.oneonta.edu/biological-field-station; to report a suspected HAB, use the New York State Department of Environmental Conservations tool at https://dec.ny.gov/environmental-protection/water/water-quality/harmful-algal-blooms/notifications.

‘Wick Week’ Underway

ONEONTA—Hartwick College’s “Wick Week” orientation and fall arrival tradition will run from Wednesday to Sunday, August 21-25. It includes five days of food, special events, traditions and services to help new students orient themselves and adapt in a new environment. For a complete schedule of events or more information, visit https://www.hartwick.edu/campus-life/wick-week/#schedule.

Job Corps Celebrates 60th

WASHINGTON, DC—New York students represented the state at the federal Department of Labor’s Job Corps program’s 60th anniversary and third annual Leadership Summit last week. Established by President Lyndon Johnson’s Economic Opportunity Act on August 20, 1964, Job Corps has educated more than 3 million young Americans. It offers training in more than 100 fields and helps connect students to vacancies in high-demand industries. New York has seven Job Corps campuses, including one in Oneonta.

Alzheimer’s Talk Scheduled

RICHFIELD SPRINGS—Ann Thayer of the Alzheimer’s Association will present an informative lecture on Alzheimer’s warning signs at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, September 17. The free event will be held at the Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street.

Historical Society Plans Events

SPRINGFIELD—Springfield Historical Society will dedicate a historical marker at 2 p.m. on Sunday, September 8 in the Middle Village Cemetery on Addy Van Austine Road. The William C. Pomeroy Foundation marker will commemorate the oldest stone in the lot, dating to 1794. The burial stone was carved in a distinctive 18th-century style by Chester Kimball of New London, Connecticut. The Historical Society also announced that its annual meeting will take place at the Springfield Community Center at 6:30 on Wednesday, October 23. New York State Museum CRSP Principal Investigator David Staley will give a guest lecture on the Goodyear site, which extended from Cary Meade across the current Glimmerglass Festival campus and beyond. The talk is free and open to the public, and will run from 7-8 p.m.

