News Briefs: December 1, 2023

Chamber Auction Goes Live

COOPERSTOWN—The Cooperstown Chamber of Commerce’s “Scoop it Up” 2023 online auction opened for bidding at 9 a.m. on Monday, November 27 and will remain open until Monday, December 18. The auction features items and gift certificates from a wide variety of local businesses. All proceeds will support the chamber in providing events and promotions. The auction may be found at https://www.32auctions.com/Scoopitup2023.

Destination Oneonta Loses City Funding

ONEONTA—Destination Oneonta, a nonprofit that collaborates with the City of Oneonta, businesses and civic groups to present community events, announced recently that it will no longer receive funding from the city. Oneonta contributed $60,000.00 per year to Destination Oneonta in 2022 and 2023 under an existing five-year contract. As a result of the loss of funding, part-time Director Victoria Smith, the only paid employee, will leave the organization.

Chamber Announces Small Business Summit

ONEONTA—The Otsego County Chamber of Commerce will host the 2023 Rural and Small Business Seminar in The Loft at Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center at 8:30 on Wednesday, December 6. After breakfast, the Small Business Seminar will begin at 9 a.m. The summit will concern employee wellbeing, retention and recruitment in today’s workforce. According to a release, managers and supervisors in central New York report that they spend about 40 percent related to employee mental health and wellbeing. It will also include considerations for employing people who are in recovery from addiction or mental health issues. Registration is required; visit https://members.otsegocc.com/events/details/2023-smart-business-seminar-rural-small-business-summit-1099 for more information or to RSVP.

FAM Announces New Acquisitions

COOPERSTOWN—Fenimore Art Museum announced the acquisition of eight major artworks for its American Art Collection on Monday, November 27. The new pieces highlight the museum’s effort to expand its significant collection of American art and to exhibit prominent works created between about 1870 and 1930. The acquisition, funded by the Eugene V. and Clare E. Thaw Charitable Trust, includes works by Eastman Johnson, William Merritt Chase, John Singer Sargent, Childe Hassam, Maurice Prendergast, Joshua Johnson, and Georgia O’Keeffe.

“We are looking forward to sharing these magnificent acquisitions with our audiences,” said museum President and Chief Executive Officer Dr. Paul S. D’Ambrosio. “Moving forward, our goal is to create a renowned collection of American art that builds upon the early and mid-19th-century works left to the museum by our original benefactor Stephen C. Clark.”

The new works are on view until the end of the season, Sunday, December 31, and will be on display throughout the 2024 season beginning on Monday, April 1.

Gallery Reception Set for Sunday, December 3

GILBERTSVILLE—The Dunderberg Gallery will host an opening reception for “Flat on Their Backs: Tiles” on Sunday, December 3 from 4-6 p.m. The exhibit features tiles made by local artists in the clay studio of Elizabeth Nields, including Lucinda Eden, Carla Hall, Jody Isaacson, Kim L’Heureaux, Anne Rinehard, Esperanza Roncero, Isabelle Veillon, Magali Veillon, Marcus Villagran and Nields herself. For more information, visit dunderberggallery.com.