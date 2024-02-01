News Briefs: February 1, 2024

Catholic Charities Honors Siena Franciscans

LOUDONVILLE—Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Albany will honor the Franciscans of Siena College at their 12th annual fundraising event on Thursday, June 20. This year’s Gala for Good, formerly known as Night at the Museum, will be an evening fundraiser highlighting the mission and achievements of Catholic Charities and will be held at Siena. Proceeds from the event will support Catholic Charities’ vital programs and services across their 14-county region, including affordable housing, food insecurity programs, family and child support, services for survivors of domestic violence, and other human services targeted at eliminating poverty.

“The Franciscan Community at Siena College is an inspiration to thousands of students and alumni of Siena College and imbues in the Capital Region and beyond their commitment to justice and peace, Catholic Social Teaching, and the value of community,” said Sister Betsy Van Deusen, CSJ, CEO of Catholic Charities. “We are thrilled to be honoring the Franciscan Friars this year with the Catholic Charities Award.”

Further details on the 2024 Gala for Good will be made available.

Fenimore Quilt Club Show Is This Weekend

COOPERSTOWN—The Fenimore Quilt Club will hold its 33rd annual show at the Cooperstown Art Association galleries, 22 Main Street, from Saturday, February 3 through Sunday, February 18. This highly anticipated yearly exhibit will show off more than 75 quilts and quilted items in traditional and contemporary designs, including bed quilts, lap quilts, and wall hangings. Many of the display pieces will be available for sale.

The show will feature a memorial exhibit in honor of longtime Quilt Club member and co-chair JoAnn Launt, including a collection of her work. Club members will be present at the gallery each day to demonstrate quilting techniques and offer guidance. “Flowers Among the Stars,” a collector’s piece made collaboratively by the entire club, will be raffled on the final day of the show. The show will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily and from 1-4 p.m. on Sundays.

Hybrid Operating Room Expands Rapid Care

COOPERSTOWN—Bassett Medical Center announced that it has opened a new hybrid operating room, a state-of-the-art cardiac surgery facility that will greatly expand options for emergency heart interventions. The hybrid OR combines a traditional operating room with a complete cardiac catheterization lab, where specialized cardiac tests and procedures can take place. Bassett’s new 1,000-square-foot facility will allow staff to diagnose patients and perform complex procedures in one place at one time, eliminating delays and providing better chances for full recovery. It will also dramatically decrease the need to transfer patients to other hospitals.

“The new hybrid operating room at Bassett Medical Center allows the vascular surgery team to expand surgical options not previously available here,” said Dr. Shelby Cooper, FACS, division chief of Vascular Surgery at Bassett. “Complex aortic (heart) surgery can now be done more easily, safely and expeditiously. In addition, combined angiography procedures (medical imaging that looks at veins, arteries, and the heart’s chambers) and open surgical procedures can now be accomplished in one setting; this greatly improves precision in real time during clinical interventions.”

While heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States and globally, five of Bassett’s neighboring counties have heart disease death rates consistently above or far above the New York State and national averages. In fact, Chenango County ranked among the three highest death rates in New York State’s 62 counties every year for heart disease between 2006 and 2020.

“The hybrid operating room is designed for the care of patients with cardiovascular emergencies,” said Dr. Matthew Kleinmaier, chief of Emergency and Trauma Services at Bassett Healthcare Network. “It allows our vascular surgeons and cardiac electrophysiologists to complete their cases in a purpose-built space while making other surgical spaces available for additional patients. Building the hybrid operating room has significantly increased our capacity to care for patients with specialized cardiovascular needs.”