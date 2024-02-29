Advertisement. Advertise with us

News Briefs: February 29, 2024

O’Connor Sets New Record

ALBANY—Milford senior and Cooperstown/Milford wrestling phenom T.J. O’Connor capped his varsity career with a fourth-place finish in the 152-pound class at the New York State Division II Wrestling State Championships in Albany on Friday and Saturday, February 23 and

He went 3-2 in the tournament, losing in the semifinals to Tioga’s Caden Bellis. O’Connor’s first match of the weekend, a 7-2 decision over Palmyra-Macedon’s Keegin Christian, was his
193rd career win. This put him over the line to set Cooperstown wrestling’s all-time win record, surpassing Packy Burke’s 192. O’Connor missed a year of competition due to the COVID-19 pandemic and still compiled a 195-35 career record.

“It has been a long ride with this dude!” Head Coach Mike Croft said in a brief Facebook tribute after the tournament. “Congratulations, T.J., on setting the school career wins record and, more importantly, bringing the fight and placing fourth at the NYS Tournament. From a 99-pound seventh grader that people doubted could compete on varsity to the grown man on the podium at 152, I’m proud to have stood in your corner for 230 matches. I hope you are proud of the work you put in, and your success.”

FAM To Host Master Artisans

COOPERSTOWN—The Farmers’ Museum will present a live Zoom conversation with famous master artisans Roy Underhill and Peter Ross at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 27. Participants will enjoy a lively discussion followed by a question and answer period. Visit www.FarmersMuseum.org to register; a $10.00 donation is suggested.

Underhill is best known as the creator and host of the PBS series “The Woodwright’s Shop,” one of the longest-running programs in the history of television. He is the author of seven books on traditional woodcraft and served as Master Housewright for the Colonial Williamsburg Foundation. Ross is a nationally recognized artisan blacksmith and whitesmith who served for 23 years as the master of the Colonial Williamsburg blacksmith shop.

