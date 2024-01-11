News Briefs: January 11, 2024

FAM Announces Cabin Fever Film Series

COOPERSTOWN—Fenimore Art Museum will hold its 2024 Cabin Fever Film Series on three select Fridays in January and February. This year’s acclaimed films will be Wes Anderson’s “Asteroid City” on January 19, “Oppenheimer” on January 26 and “Marcel the Shell with Shoes On” on February 9. Each film starts at 7 p.m. in the museum auditorium. The events are free with a suggested donation. Light concessions and captions for the hearing impaired will be available. For more information or to confirm a screening in case of inclement weather, visit fenimoreart.org or call (607) 547-1453.

DOAS To Host ‘Evolution of Beauty’ Program

ONEONTA—The Delaware-Otsego Audubon Society will host a Zoom program to discuss Richard O. Prum’s Pulitzer Prize-finalist book “The Evolution of Beauty: How Darwin’s Forgotten Theory of Mate Choice Shapes the Animal World—and Us,” at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, January 19. In a book that “The New York Times” called one of the best of 2017, Prum dusts off Darwin’s long-neglected theory that mate selection on purely aesthetic or pleasure-driven grounds is a powerful and independent engine of evolutionary change. According to the DOAS release, mate choice can set the stage for sexual conflict and influence all aspects of animal evolution. Prum is an ornithologist by trade and the William Robertson Coe professor of ornithology, ecology, and evolutionary biology at Yale University.

The DOAS talk will be given by Linda Melchionne, originally a farmer’s daughter who studied horse husbandry at SUNY Cobleskill. She studied ornithology and zoology at California Polytechnic State University and researched the California condor at the San Diego Zoo research laboratory. Melchionne studied biochemistry and nutrition under Nobel nominee Dr. Joe Street and worked for many years as a veterinary researcher. For more information or to register for this free event, visit https://doas.us/calendar/.

‘RISE’ Support Group Now Underway

ONEONTA—Dr. Steve Phelps announced that he will facilitate a weekly “Resilience, Inspiration, Support, Empowerment” support group at 11 a.m. on Fridays beginning on January 5. It will meet weekly at the Oneonta Gathering Place, 5506 State Highway 7. The group will discuss aging fears, depression, safety, grief and loss, and other areas that participants wish to explore. It is a safe place to discuss these matters but is not considered therapy. For more information, visit www.gatheringplace50plus.org.

Registration Ongoing for Agility Workshops

BERNE—The 4-H dog training program will host agility workshops at Hessian Hill Farm, 576 Treadlemire Road, Berne, on Saturday, January 27. The beginner/novice class will run from 9 a.m. to noon, followed by lunch from noon to 1 p.m. There will be an experienced/advanced class from 1-3 p.m. 4-H will run an American Kennel Club Agility Course Test 1 title evaluation from 3-4. Morning session attendees are welcome to stay and watch during the afternoon; the building is heated, but spectators should dress warmly.

All participants should bring a collar, leash, lots of treats, a favorite toy, water and a water bowl. The classes are open to all 4-H youth ages 8 and up with 4-H-eligible dogs 15 months or older. Registration is required by Tuesday, January 16; contact Nancy at the 4-H office at nb622@cornell.edu or (518) 234-4303 x117. Proof of rabies vaccination is required.

Race, Equity, Justice Lecture Series Returns

COOPERSTOWN—The First Baptist Church of Cooperstown will resume its Race, Equity and Justice lecture series at 6 p.m. on Sunday, January 21 in the upstairs ballroom of the Village Hall, 22 Main Street. Dr. Howard Ashford will be the special guest and will discuss humanizing Black men through narrative. Pizza and drinks will be provided. The Race, Equity and Justice series is supported by a Louise Buchard Pierce Memorial Grant.

CCE To Host Seed Swap Day This Month

ONEONTA—Cornell Cooperative Extension Schoharie and Otsego Counties will observe National Seed Swap Day with two events on Saturday, January 27. Seed Swap Day is intended to conserve and promote local and regional crop diversity; neighbors are encouraged to exchange seeds and discuss their plans for the coming growing season. Participation is free. One seed swap will take place at the Middleburgh Library, 323 Main Street, from 10-11 a.m. In Otsego County, the swap will be held at the Oneonta Farmers’ Market at Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, from 9 a.m. to noon. Master Gardener volunteers will attend both events with free seeds and to answer gardening questions.

Museum Offering Virtual Collection Tours

COOPERSTOWN—Fenimore Art Museum will present three virtual tours of its renowned collections in the new year. Each of the tours will be offered on three separate dates. They will take place on Tuesdays from January 16 through March 12 from 2-2:30 p.m. on Zoom. The full schedule and tour descriptions may be found at fenimoreart.org. There is a suggested donation of $10.00, and participants may wish to reserve a place using Eventbrite.

The tour “Cooper, Cole and the Hudson River School” will be held on January 16, February 6 and February 27. “The Thaw Collection of American Indian Art” will run on January 23, February 13 and March 5. “American Artists Abroad” will be presented on January 30, February 20 and March 12.

NAACP Announces MLK Day Celebration

ONEONTA—The Oneonta Area NAACP will host a free community Martin Luther King, Jr. memorial event at the Elm Park Methodist Church at 3 p.m. on Sunday, January 14. It will include numerous local speakers, as well as music and refreshments. Speakers include Oneonta Area NAACP President Michelle Osterhoudt, professors Gretchen Sorin and Bill Simons, and defense attorney Andrew Puritz. All area residents are invited. For more information, visit www.oneontanaacp.com.

Oneonta Coaching Staff Honored

ONEONTA—The SUNY Athletic Conference announced its annual women’s cross country awards on Wednesday, December 6. Oneonta earned coaching staff of the year honors for the first time in program history.

“We are extremely excited for our cross country coaching staff to be recognized by the SUNYAC,” said Athletics Director Ryan Hooper. ‘This has been long overdue for these coaches who work tirelessly to advance the Cross Country and Track and Field programs. We couldn’t be prouder of this staff and our student-athletes. Congratulations.”

The team is led by head coach Chris Wilber, assisted by Kelly Vincent and Mitchel Couch. Oneonta had a strong season, finishing second at the SUNYAC Championships. Senior Megan Francoeur earned second-team all-conference honors and senior Ella DePhillips picked up third-team honors. The two also made the All-Region team and qualified for the NCAA Division III Championships. Junior Sabrinna Mena was also All-Region.

The Red Dragons finished in the top five in five meets, winning the SUNY Poly Short Course Invitational and the Fredonia State Kara Hall Memorial Invitational. They placed sixth at the NCAA Niagara Regional Championships.