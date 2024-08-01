Letter from Michelle Osterhoudt

Sonia Massey Deserves Justice

The Oneonta Area NAACP stands in solidarity with the family and friends of Sonya Massey as we mourn her tragic and unjust death. We are certain her untimely passing is a devastating loss for all who knew and loved her.

We are deeply saddened and outraged by the circumstances surrounding Sonya’s death. This incident is a stark reminder of the systemic injustices and inequalities that persist in our society. It underscores the urgent need for comprehensive reforms to ensure that all individuals, regardless of race or background, are treated with dignity, respect, and justice.

The Oneonta Area NAACP calls for a thorough and transparent investigation into the circumstances of Sonya Massey’s death. We demand accountability and justice for Sonya and her family.

We also call upon our own community to come together in solidarity by honoring her memory by continuing to fight for justice, equality, and the protection of all lives.

The Oneonta Area NAACP remains committed to advocating for systemic change and ensuring that all communities are a place where everyone can live safely and without fear. We urge local, state, and national leaders to prioritize meaningful reforms that address the root causes of racial injustice and discrimination.

Sonya Massey’s life mattered. We will continue to speak her name and fight for the justice she deserves.

Michelle Osterhoudt

President, Oneonta Area NAACP