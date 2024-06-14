News Briefs: June 14, 2024

OCCA Announces Upcoming Events

OTSEGO COUNTY—The Otsego County Conservation Association released an updated list of its upcoming summer events. All are free and open to the public, with more information and registration available at https://www.occainfo.org/calendar. OCCA Board President and botanist Donna Vogler will lead a summer wildflower walk at Thayer Farm at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 15. There will be a children’s nature walk at Emmons Pond Bog, 2028 White Hill Road in Oneonta, from 1-3 p.m. on Wednesday, June 19. Margret Grebowicz will lead an early summer mushroom foraging walk at the highest point of Vibbard Road in Cooperstown at 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 7. Queer Outdoors will host a Goodyear Lake paddle at the Portlandville Fishing Access Site at 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 7. Kayaks and canoes will be available to borrow and the launch site has improved accessibility features. Finally, Vogler and her husband, Jim, will discuss their experiences traveling cross-country in an electric vehicle in September 2023 at a presentation in the Clark Sports Center Community Room at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 10.

World Heritage Seeks Exchange Host Families

NEW YORK STATE—World Heritage International Student Exchange Programs is seeking host families for students attending local high schools in the 2024-25 academic year. Students are ages 15-18 and come to the U.S. with their own insurance and spending money. Hosting provides a rewarding opportunity to learn about another culture while sharing your own community. For more information or to apply, visit https://host.world-heritage.org/.

Chamber Announces Upcoming Events

OTSEGO COUNTY—The Otsego County Chamber of Commerce recently released its schedule of upcoming events and programs. The Summer Soiree will take place at Creekside Station in Hartwick from 5:30-8 p.m. on Thursday, June 20. Following last year’s success, the chamber’s Disc Golf Outing is scheduled again at Oneonta Sports Park from 5-8:30 p.m. on Monday, August 5. The 38th Annual Golf Outing begins with a 9 a.m. shotgun start at Oneonta Country Club on Friday, September 6. Finally, the chamber’s Annual Membership Social and Awards will take place at Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center from 5-8:30 p.m. on Thursday, November 14. For more information on sponsorships or to register to attend an event, visit https://members.otsegocc.com/events/.

New CAA Exhibits to Open

COOPERSTOWN—Three exhibitions opened on Friday, May 17 at Cooperstown Art Association. “Essential Art,” the 33rd Annual Regional Juried Art Show, will be on display through Wednesday, June 26 in Gallery A. “Passage,” a collection of regional landscapes by local artist Kristen Griger, is open in Gallery B through June 26. The Leatherstocking Brush and Palette Club Fine Arts Exhibition will be on display in Gallery C through Wednesday, June 19. Admission to the CAA galleries at 22 Main Street—open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday—is always free.

Hill People’s Comedy Fest to Return

STAMFORD—The fourth annual Hill People’s Comedy Fest will be held at the Belvedere Inn, 10 Academy Street in Stamford, Thursday through Saturday, June 20 through 22. There will be a free community improv workshop at 6 p.m. on Thursday night, followed by a showcase of Stamford comics at 8 p.m. Sketch and improv performances begin at 8 p.m. on Friday night. There is a free face painting and clowning workshop for children under 11 at 11 a.m. on Saturday. Finally, Josh Fromer will host a standup special with headliner Ethan Simmons-Patterson at 8 p.m. on Saturday. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit https://bit.ly/hpcf2024info.