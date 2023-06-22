News Briefs: June 22, 2023

Historical Society To Lead Fairchild Mansion Tour This Saturday

ONEONTA—Bruce Van Buren of the Greater Oneonta Historical Society will lead a walking tour of the Fairchild Mansion, 322 Main Street, at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 24. The mansion, now the Masonic Lodge, is the historic home of George Fairchild, a U.S. congressman and first chairman of the board of IBM. His son, Sherman, founded Fairchild Camera and Fairchild Aviation, funded Fairchild Semiconductor, and is now considered the father of aerial photography. The tour is by donation and reservations are not required.

Fourth of July Festival Planned

ONEONTA—Hill City Celebrations (formerly First Night Oneonta) announced that it will hold its annual Hometown Fourth of July Festival in Neahwa Park on Tuesday, July 4. The festivities will begin with a parade on Main Street at 1 p.m., followed by a full day of activities in the park and fireworks at dusk. Featured main-stage music acts include Dan Sales and Rich Mollin (1:30-2:30 p.m.), Randy Miritello and the Hop City Hellcats (3:30-4:30 p.m.), Hanzolo (5:30-6:30 p.m.) and headliner Alex and His Latin Orchestra (7:30-9 p.m.). Kosmic Karma Fire and Circus Arts will perform at 9 p.m., with fireworks beginning at 9:30. A second acoustic stage in the park will feature performances from Solid Ground, the Sweet Adelines and Heaven’s Back Door. Various local performers, including jugglers, bicyclists, dancers and martial artists, will offer entertainment on the large basketball court. A rain date is set for July 5. Vendors should contact ginagardner22@gmail.com as soon as possible to sign up.

CFA, Rental Law Meet is Monday

COOPERSTOWN—The Village of Cooperstown announced it will hold a public meeting at 7 p.m. on Monday, June 26 to discuss applying for the New York State Consolidated Funding Application process for public works. Potential projects include a Pioneer Alley environmental innovation grant, an inflow and infiltration wastewater project, a water meter efficiency grant, a Lakefront Park protection plan, a watershed management plan update, and a downtown revitalization grant. The meeting will also include public discussion of Proposed Local Law No. 3 of 2023, which will amend the transient rental-incidental use definition. Any village resident is entitled to be heard at the meeting. Disabled citizens who require assistance to attend or furnish comments or suggestions should contact Village Clerk Jenna Utter at jutter@cooperstownny.org or (607) 547-2411 for more information.

Literacy Group Receives Grant

OTSEGO COUNTY—The Dollar General Literacy Foundation recently awarded Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties a $10,000.00 grant to support adult literacy. “We are overjoyed to receive this generous grant,” said Thomas Beattie, president of the Board of Directors. “It will enable us to continue our mission to empower people and strengthen community through literacy, as we have done for the past 50 years. Our clients include both native speakers and those for whom English is a new language. It is a delight to work with them and monitor their progress.” Literacy Volunteers provides free, confidential tutoring for out-of-school adults ages 16 and up whose limited literacy impacts their ability to lead fulfilled lives. Trained volunteers, many of them retired teachers, help students to meet such goals as obtaining a driver’s license, securing a job or a better job, pursuing formal education, assisting their children with homework, and negotiating the tasks of everyday life in an English-speaking community. Literacy Volunteers is located at 155 Main Street, Suite E, in Oneonta. For more information or to access services, call (607) 287-0026 or visit www.lvodc.org.

Library Book Sale Begins Saturday

COOPERSTOWN—Friends of the Village Library of Cooperstown will open the ever-popular annual Summer Book Sale at 9 a.m. on Saturday, June 24. The sidewalk tents alongside the Fair Street entrance to the Village Hall will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Sunday, July 2; there will be plenty of time for local residents and tourists to visit the sale and browse the extensive offerings. After several successful book collection events, the tables are loaded with high-quality used books including paperbacks, hardcover fiction and non-fiction, children’s books, cookbooks, and craft books. All proceeds benefit the library.

Microenterprise Funding Offered

ONEONTA—Otsego County announced the opening of the fifth round of its Microenterprise Program, which will offer a total of $300,000.00 to new and existing businesses. Previous programs made awards to a total of 35 businesses and created 40 full-time jobs. To be eligible, applicants must be sole proprietors or business owners with five or fewer employees. They must complete a small business training class offered in Oneonta twice a year. Applicants may request funding up to $35,000.00 and must match 10 percent. There are also income parameters for employees hired under the funding. Eligible expenses include inventory, machinery, equipment, furniture and fixtures, and others. Applications may be e-mailed, sent or delivered to the Otsego Now office, 189 Main Street in Oneonta, by 5 p.m. on July 31. For complete guidelines or an application, visit https://otsegonow.com/. To learn more about upcoming small business training classes, contact Michelle Catan at mcatan@binghamton.edu or (607) 777-5763.

Chamber Announces Events

OTSEGO COUNTY—The Otsego County Chamber of Commerce released save-the-dates for upcoming chamber and community events. The first anniversary of Social Eats Project 607 will be celebrated on Friday, July 7 with a ribbon cutting, time to be determined. The chamber’s disc golf tournament will be held at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, July 12 at the Oneonta Sports Park. The 37th annual Chamber Golf Outing is set for Friday, September 8 at the Oneonta Country Club. The country club will also hold its summer barbecue and cornhole tournament at 5 p.m. on Saturday, July 1. There is a $28.00 charge for admittance and a $20.00 fee per cornhole team. Attendees must RSVP to Paul Maerz by Saturday, June 24 at (401) 529-2141 or paulmaerz23@yahoo.com. To sign up for cornhole, contact Angie at (607) 437-0563 or visit the pro shop. The tournament will be capped at 30 teams.

Laurens Announces Concerts

LAURENS—The Village of Laurens announced its 12th annual Summer Concert Series, to be held in the historic gazebo in Knapp Park. Concerts will be held on Wednesday evenings from 6:30-8 p.m. The park has some benches and attendees are encouraged to bring their own seating. The series will feature The Eddie and Bird-Dog Show (folk rock) on July 5, Small Town Big Band (big band) on July 12, Country Express (country) on July 19 and Rickety Fence (classic rock) on July 26.

Dr. John Nader To Speak at GOHS

ONEONTA—Greater Oneonta Historical Society member, former Oneonta mayor and historian Dr. John Nader will give a talk at the Oneonta History Center, 183 Main Street, at 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 8. “Trouble Ahead, Trouble Behind: Strikes and Strife on the D&H, 1910-1922” will examine early Delaware and Hudson Railroad labor relations and will coincide with the GOHS two-part special exhibition on the D&H. The event is free and open to the public, but attendees are requested to RSVP to directormm@oneontahistory.org or (607) 432-0960 by Friday, July 7. Part one of the special exhibit, “Building Up Steam: The Rise of the D&H Railroad,” will be open at the history center until August 5. Part two, “Leaving the Station: The Fall of the D&H Railroad” will run from August 8 to November 4. Nader, who served as mayor from 2006-2010, SUNY Delhi provost from 2010-2016 and Farmingdale State College president after 2016, is working on a book about the 20th-century history of Oneonta’s Sixth Ward. Residents with documents, recollections, photographs or other materials are asked to contact him at johnsnader@gmail.com.

Rail Explorers Is Pet-Friendly

MILFORD—Rail Explorers in Cooperstown marked Pet Appreciation Week, June 4-10, by emphasizing their pet-friendly policy. Animals up to 40 pounds are welcome on rail tours at no extra charge. Previous animal guests have included dogs, cats, lizards, parrots and even ducks. Rail Explorers is an Asian-American/Pacific Islander woman-owned eco-tourist company that offers rail bike tours. Its Cooperstown location will be open for the season until October 31. For more information about its two tour options, visit https://www.railexplorers.net/tours/cooperstown.

Enrichment Program Offered

RICHFIELD SPRINGS—A Richfield Springs Central School teacher will host small-group enrichment sessions for local children to continue their academic development between school years. Children will engage in hands-on, state standard-aligned academic activities, walking trips to the park, and peer interaction in play and academic settings. Sessions will be held after the RSCS Daily Summer Program from noon to 3 p.m., Monday through Thursday, from July 10 to August 4. It is intended for children in kindergarten through second grade. For more information or to sign up, contact Amanda at (518) 727-4784 or atobio228@yahoo.com

Dairy Farm Hosts Herding Seminar

GARRATTSVILLE—Silver Spoon Dairy Farm will host a herding seminar with dog trainer Amanda Farnsworth on Saturday, July 15. Farnsworth has more than 15 years of experience with herding dogs and specializes in livestock handling. Her client dog/handler teams successfully compete on a national level and many manage livestock herds of over 1,500 head. The seminar is limited to 12 spots, with a $150.00 fee for working spots and $40.00 for audits. Cows and sheep will be available for herding practice. To register, contact Sonja Galley at galley94@vt.edu.

Midday Concert Announced

CHERRY VALLEY—Stars of this season’s “La Bohème” at Glimmerglass Festival will perform a Midday Music concert at the Star Theatre, 44 Main Street in Cherry Valley, at noon on Thursday, June 29. The program is designed by the artists themselves, who will tell their own stories and perform a few of their favorite songs accompanied by Artistic Director Rob Ainsley. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. Admission is by donation.

BFS To Hold Invasives Class

SPRINGFIELD—The SUNY Oneonta Biological Field Station will hold an Aquatic Invasive Species training at the BFS Boathouse, 7016 State Route 80, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 29. Participants will learn to protect bodies of water from unintended ecological changes. The class is free. Attendees should bring their own lunch and a seat cushion. Register by contacting wspcrisp@gmail.com.

Festival Deadline for Vendors, Organizations is July 1st

ONEONTA—The City of the Hills Festival will expand to two days this year and will take place on September 16 and 17. Presented by the Community Arts Network of Oneonta, the festival will feature an artisan and makers’ market, a beer garden, children’s activities, and other demonstrations. Internationally-known rock band Jimkata will headline the weekend with a Saturday night performance at Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center. CANO is seeking organizations and vendors to participate in the festival. There are openings for groups to lead engaging children’s activities in conjunction with Huntington Memorial Library. Main Street businesses can set up outdoor dining or shops, or contact CANO with other ideas to participate. Food trucks are needed for both Saturday and Sunday. Art, artisan, maker and vintage vendors are asked to sign up for two-day vending with heavy foot traffic. The deadline to apply for a vendor spot is July 1. For more information or to sign up, visit cityofthehillsfest.org or e-mail cityofthehillsfest@gmail.com.