News Briefs: March 27, 2024

FAM To Offer Beading, Felting Workshops

COOPERSTOWN—Fenimore Art Museum will offer beading and felting craft workshops in April in conjunction with the exhibition, “As They Saw It: Women Artists Then and Now,” that opens on Tuesday, April 2. Additional workshops in the women-led series will be announced. Mohawk artist Wilma Cook Zumpano will lead participants in creating beaded strawberry pincushions from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 13. She will discuss the importance of the strawberry in Haudenosaunee (Iroquois) culture. This event is intended for adults and teens, and some hand-sewing experience is helpful but not required. Students should bring their own scissors. Erin Gardner of Grey Fox Felting will demonstrate felting techniques to make three-dimensional foxes from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 20. Spaces are limited and registration is required for both workshops; call (607) 547-1510 to reserve a place. More information is available at https://fenimoreartmuseum.org/.

‘Welcome Home Cooperstown’ Meets Next Tuesday

COOPERSTOWN—Welcome Home Cooperstown will host the next monthly Meet and Greet community mixer at the Village Hall from 5:30-7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 2. All community members are encouraged to attend the event, which is intended to welcome newcomers, share information and make connections with established residents. This iteration will include a focus on Ramadan, the Islamic holy month of fasting, prayer, reflection and community. Refreshments will be provided in to-go bags through the generosity of Izees and Amin Abdallah. Live music will be performed by the 18 Strings folk trio.

Register Now for ‘Planning for Successful Aging’ Presentations

ONEONTA—The Otsego County Office for the Aging will host its popular “Planning for Successful Aging” presentation series again this spring, this time at The Gathering Place, 5506 State Route 7 in Oneonta. All talks will begin at 4 p.m. on Mondays and last for one hour, unless otherwise noted. The Leatherstocking Chapter of the New York State Funeral Directors Association will present “Funeral Pre-Planning” on April 8. “How to Have the Hard Talk with Loved Ones” will run on April 15, presented by Helios Care. Local lawyer Ryan Coutlee will give a 90-minute talk on advanced directives on April 22, and will return for a two-hour presentation on estate planning on April 29. OFA and the Alzheimer’s Association will present “Programs Available to Age in Place at Home” on May 6. Seats are limited and registration is required; contact (607) 547-4232 or nyconnects@otsegocounty.com to sign up.

Audubon To Host Photographer, Naturalist Bunting

ONEONTA—Delaware-Otsego Audubon Society will host a special live presentation by area photographer and naturalist Rick Bunting at Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center at 7 p.m. on Friday, April 19. Bunting recently returned from a trip to Florida and will present photos and stories from the experience. The event is free and open to the public. Attendees are encouraged to arrive early. The event will also be available on Zoom; visit https://tinyurl.com/4557csfv to register.

AAA Northeast Urges Drivers to Check Recalls

UTICA—To mark Vehicle Safety Recalls Week, March 4-10, AAA Northeast urged vehicle drivers and owners to check their automobiles and related equipment, such as tires and child seats, for open recalls. New data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration indicated that safety recalls affected more than 34 million vehicles nationwide in 2023, and that only about 65 percent of vehicles recalled in 2022 had their issues addressed. In the last two weeks alone, safety recalls affected more than 1.4 million vehicles. AAA urges owners and drivers to check for open recalls using free, easy tools like NHTSA’s Vehicle Identification Number Look-Up Tool or the SaferCar App. Vehicles with open recall notices should be taken to a dealership for free repairs immediately. Anyone wishing to report a safety issue that is not covered under a recall should contact NHTSA at nhtsa.gov or (888) 327-4236.

CADE Offers Free Video Library

NEW YORK STATE—The Center for Agricultural Development and Entrepreneurship launched a new website last summer that features a vast array of valuable information for farmers and other producers. In addition to articles, links, worksheets, and other resources, the CADE site has a video library with many webinars to guide and educate agricultural professionals. It offers information on accessing farmland, business development, accessing capital, licensing, regulations, certifications and marketing. Visit cadefarms.org for more information or to access the free content.