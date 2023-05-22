News Briefs: May 22, 2023

COMPILED By WRILEY NELSON

Board of Assessment Review Set for May 25

ONEONTA—The City of Oneonta has completed the tentative assessment roll for the current year, which may be viewed at the City Clerk’s office during regular business hours May 1-25. The Board of Assessment Review will meet from 4-8 p.m. on May 25 at City Hall to hear and examine complaints.

Kid Garden Site of Annual Spring Plant Sale

COOPERSTOWN—Kid Garden and Origins Cafe will host the annual Spring Plant Sale behind the Cooperstown Elementary School on Thursday, May 25 from noon to 4 p.m. Elementary students have selected, sown, thinned, transplanted and watered seedlings. During the event, the seedlings will be transferred to the garden and mulched. Other seedlings will be sold to community members, with 100 percent of proceeds supporting Kid Garden. Admission is free and families are encouraged to attend.

Office for the Aging To Hold First Medicare Class

CHERRY VALLEY—The Otsego County Office for the Aging will hold a series of “Understanding Medicare” classes in different areas of the county during the summer. The first class will be held at the Cherry Valley Facilities Corporation, 2 Genesee Street, between 10:30 a.m. and noon on June 1. The session will include an overview of Medicare health insurance plans, including detailed information on Parts A, B, C and D, Advantage Plans, and Supplement Plans. It will also cover the NYS EPIC program and Medicare Savings Program. A Medicare counselor will be available for anyone, whether they are new Medicare recipients, long-term users or members of the workforce. Registration is required. Contact the Office for the Aging at (607) 547-4232.

Chamber of Commerce To Present Pickleball Tournament

ONEONTA—The Otsego County Chamber of Commerce and OTC Sports Center will host the third annual Pickleball Tournament at the Neahwa Park Courts on June 10. The all-day competition begins at 8 a.m. Divisions include Men’s/Open (anyone can enter), Women’s and Mixed. The Open and Women’s divisions play in the morning, ending with playoffs and a championship. Mixed games will take place in the afternoon. Registration is $35.00, or $50.00 for both divisions. For more information or to register, visit the Chamber’s Facebook page.