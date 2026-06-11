TIME OUT OTSEGO for FRIDAY, June 12

Ballroom Grand Opening

HISTORY CENTER—6-9 p.m. “Grand Opening Gala for GOHS Ballroom.” Local food and a chance to explore this new community space. Free and open to the public. 3rd Floor Ballroom, Oneonta History Center, 183 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-0960 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1294035568746778?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

YOGA—9 a.m. The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/events/2004401473803925/2004401500470589?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22extra_data%22%3A%22%22%2C%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D%2C%7B%22extra_data%22%3A%22%22%2C%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D%2C%7B%22extra_data%22%3A%22%22%2C%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

GAME—9 a.m. Beginner Mahjong. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=968332982494084&set=a.182156544445069

YOGA—10 a.m. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1294389766163028&set=a.418484840420196

COFFEE & PUZZLES—10 a.m. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=968332982494084&set=a.182156544445069

FUNDRAISER—10 a.m. to 4 p.m. “Guild of Glimmerglass Annual Barn Sale Fundraiser.” Furnishings, home goods, jewelry, plants and more. New and like-new. Continues through 6/14. The Barn, 3975 State Highway 28, Milford. guild.of.glimmerglass.festival@gmail.com or https://www.glimmerglassguild.org/events

SENIOR COFFEE HOUR—10:30 a.m. Coffee, tea, pastries, games, puzzles, special events and good conversation. Held each Friday. Kinney Memorial Library, 3140 County Highway 11, Hartwick. (607) 293-6600 or https://libraries.4cls.org/hartwick/events/

KIDS CONCERT—11 a.m. “Kids Concert with Gary Van Slyke.” Held second Friday of each month. The Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext. 106 or https://engagedpatrons.org/EventsCalendar.cfm?SiteID=8271&thisMonth=6&thisYear=2026

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $11 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of chicken marsala, rotini in sauce, lima beans and pears. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta. (607) 547-6454 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

STORIES COME ALIVE—Noon. Richfield Springs Public Library, 102 Main Street, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-0230 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1396383172525087&set=a.545675200929226

BLOOD DRIVE—12:30-5:30 p.m. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. RedCrossBlood.org

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters work on personal projects. No instruction provided. Fees apply. Held 1:30-4:30 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and 6:30-9:30 p.m. on Thursday. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or https://smithy-clay-studio.jumbula.com/Spring2026/OpenStudio8Weeks

CHANGEOVER DAY—2-3:30 p.m. If traveling south on State Route 28, seek an alternate route. Cooperstown Dreams Park, Cooperstown. https://wegootsego.com/changeover/

OPENING RECEPTION—5-8 p.m. “Art in Bloom.” Community Arts Network of Oneonta, Wilber Mansion, 11 Ford Avenue, Oneonta. https://www.canoneonta.org/

BOOK CLUB—5:30 p.m. “Book Club: A Curious Witch’s Year.” Take a year-long journey through the book “A Spell in the Wild: A Year (and Six Centuries) of Magic” by Alice Tarbuck. Free. Meets second Friday of each month. Mountain Magic Market, 52 Pioneer Street, Cooperstown. (607) 287-7278 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1470804430887486/1470804454220817/?active_tab=about

LIVE MUSIC—6-9 p.m. The Lake House Summer Concert Series: Dead and Coe. Back patio, The Lake House, 2521 County Highway 22, Richfield Springs. (720) 940-8377 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=122214896300321695&set=a.122109156536321695

LIVE MUSIC—6-10 p.m. Becca Frame and the Tall Boys. Includes food truck, outdoor/indoor bar and bonfire. Brewery Ommegang, 656 County Highway 33, Cooperstown. info@ommegang.com or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=988101080438906&set=a.160120909903598

BASEBALL—7 p.m. Oneonta Outlaws vs. Glens Falls Dragons. Damaschke Field, Neahwa Park, 15 James Georgeson Avenue, Oneonta. (607) 433-0545 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1546575997513380&set=a.470459761791681

DANCE—7 p.m. “Iconic: Dream Big, Dance Bigger.” Presented by Jillian’s Dance Arts. Tickets required. Also showing at 7 p.m. on 6/13 and at 2 p.m. on 6/14. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1607841578010975&set=a.389043256557486

WATCH PARTY—9 p.m. International Soccer Tournament Watch Party. Street will be closed to traffic and the game will be shown on a large screen. Water Street, Oneonta. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1423010129873238&set=a.232668738907389

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