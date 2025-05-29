HANFORD MILLS MUSEUM (Photo provided)

News Briefs: May 29, 2025

Museum Sets June Programs

EAST MEREDITH—The Hanford Mills Museum will host local expert Kurt Riegel for a historic window restoration workshop from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 7. A guided birding tour led by volunteers from the Delaware-Otsego Audubon Society will run from 8-9:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 14. The museum will run its popular Free Family Saturday event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. the same day, featuring children’s activities and free admission. Cooperstown’s Small Town Big Band will perform at a free Summer Celebration Concert beginning at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, June 20. For more information or further schedule updates, visit hanfordmills.org or the museum’s Instagram or Facebook pages.

Craft Festival Set for June 14

RICHFIELD SPRINGS—The Richfield Springs Church of Christ Uniting will hold its 43rd annual Friendship Craft Festival in Spring Park from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 14. In addition to craft vendors, the festival will feature a community bake sale, a food booth to benefit Richfield Youth Sports and Brooks’ Bar-B-Q from 11:30 a.m. until sold out. The application deadline for craft vendors is Sunday, June 1, although late submissions will be accepted until spaces are filled. E-mail friendshipcraftfestival@yahoo.com to apply.

ADK Club Announces Events

OTSEGO COUNTY—The Susquehanna Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club will hold its June potluck meeting at Briggs Pavilion in Gilbert Lake State Park at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 18. June Tuesday hikes will take place on the Catskill Scenic Trail in Hobart on June 3, Vroman’s Nose in Middleburgh on June 10, New Island in Oneonta on June 17 and Goodyear Lake on June 24. A full schedule, including trip leaders to contact for more information, may be found at susqadk.org/outing-schedule. In addition to the weekly Tuesday hikes, the club holds longer, more strenuous Saturday excursions that require pre-registration. One will be held at Robert V. Riddell State Park, starting at Mud Lake, on June 21. The schedule may be viewed at susqadk.org/saturday-hikes.

Art Garage Exhibit Opens

MIDDLEFIELD—The Art Garage will open its summer exhibit, “Splendor in the Everyday,” with a reception from 4-6 p.m. on Friday, May 30. It features ceramic work by Normandy Allen and the pastel still lifes of Mary Padgett, and is on display through July 9. Padgett will give an artist’s talk at 4 p.m. on Thursday, June 12 and Alden will give a technique demonstration at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, July 2. Both artists will attend a panel discussion moderated by Megan Irving at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, July 9. Padgett will also host a one-day workshop. Reservations are recommended, as space is limited. For more information, contact leartgarage@gmail.com, (607) 547-5327 or (315) 941-9607.

Rep. Riley Seeks Utility Input

ITHACA—Congressman Josh Riley (D, NY-19) recently launched an investigation into ever-rising utility costs for families across his district, which stretches from the mid-Hudson Valley into the Southern Tier and west to Ithaca. Constituents are asked to complete a survey on their experiences with utility companies at https://iqconnect.house.gov/iqextranet/EsurveyForm.aspx?__cid=NY19JR&__sid=100018&__crop=14009.5430473.5105400.7162236.

Project Detours Begin June 2

ONEONTA—Phase I roundabout construction will begin at the intersection of Lettis Highway (State Route 23) and Oneonta’s Main Street (State Route 7) on Monday, June 2. It will last for about three months, depending on weather. Motorists are advised of extensive detours and urged to plan alternative routes and expect delays. Visit the project page at https://www.dot.ny.gov/oneontaroundabout for more information.

Onondaga Co. Detects Mpox

SYRACUSE—The Onondaga County Health Department recently detected several cases of Mpox, formerly known as monkeypox. All individuals are recovering at home and contact tracing efforts are underway. The public is urged to avoid close contact with people exhibiting rash or flu-like symptoms, avoid sharing personal items like towels or blankets, wash their hands often, practice safe sex and consider vaccination. Symptoms typically include fever, headache, swollen lymph nodes and a distinctive rash. Contact a healthcare provider with concerns about any of these symptoms. To view the full press release, visit https://healthnews.ongov.net/onondaga-county-new-mpox-cases-5-22-25/.

Next Meet, Greet is June 3rd

COOPERSTOWN—Welcome Home Cooperstown’s next monthly community meet-and-greet will be held at the Village Hall, 22 Main Street, from 5:30-7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 3. Newcomers and established community members are invited to mingle, share information and make connections. The Cooperstown Central School Identity Alliance will unfurl the village Pride Flag in honor of Pride Month. The Guild of Glimmerglass Festival will provide music and refreshments.

Women Composers Discussed

COOPERSTOWN—Fenimore Chamber Orchestra will present a talk on the groundbreaking contributions of women composers by Artistic Director Maciej Żółtowski at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 31. The free event will be held at the Fenimore Art Museum, and will cover important historical figures such as Louise Farrenc, Amy Beach, Florence Price, Joan Trimble and Graźyna Bacewicz. It will serve as a prelude to FCO’s June 7 concert, featuring work by Trimble and Bacewicz. For more information, visit fenimore-orchestra.org.

Election Results Announced

COOPERSTOWN—377 voters turned out for the Cooperstown Board of Education’s election on Tuesday, May 20. The budget passed 325-47 and the bus leasing proposition passed 328-43. Voters approved the library proposition 329-42 and elected Pete Iorizzo and Jenny Lukovsky to the board.

Church To Host BBQ Dinner

COOPERSTOWN—The First Baptist Church of Cooperstown, 21 Elm Street, will offer take-out Brooks’ Bar-B-Q chicken dinners from 4:30-6 p.m. on the second Friday of each month this summer: June 13, July 11, and August 8. The cost is $14.00 by cash or check, with a $1.00 convenience fee for PayPal transactions. Pre-orders are strongly encouraged and may be made by contacting baptistcooperstown@gmail.com by the Wednesday preceding each dinner. They should include the buyer’s name, number of dinners and phone number.

Additional news briefs—including updates on Cooperstown Central School sports, the Baseball Hall of Fame’s upcoming Author Series, and the Greater Oneonta Historical Society’s summer walking tour program—can be found this week on AllOtsego.com.