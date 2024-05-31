News Briefs: May 31, 2024

Cooperstown Yard Sales Set for Saturday

COOPERSTOWN—The annual Cooperstown Community Yard Sale will be held on Saturday, June 1, the Chamber of Commerce announced. There will be more than 30 different sales by residents, businesses and organizations throughout the village. In general, the sales run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., although individual hours may vary. Sale maps may be found at https://www.facebook.com/CooperstownYardSales, at the Cooperstown Chamber Visitor Center at 31 Chestnut Street, or at the Pioneer Park Information Kiosk.

CAA to Offer Figure Drawing Workshop

COOPERSTOWN—Cooperstown Art Association will host a three-day advanced long pose figure drawing workshop from 6-9 p.m. on Tuesday, July 9 through Thursday, July 11. It will be led by Jonathan Pincus, MFA cum laude from the New York Academy of Art and lecturer of art at Hartwick College. The class costs $200.00 for CAA members and $205.00 for non-members. Registration is required by Tuesday, June 25. For more information or to sign up, visit https://www.cooperstownart.com/.

FAM to Host ‘Creative Aging’ Program

COOPERSTOWN—Creative Aging specialist Christina Muscatello will host an afternoon of art, storytelling and conversation at Fenimore Art Museum from 2-4 p.m. on Thursday, June 6. The program is specifically designed for older adults, people living with memory loss and care partners, but is open to all. It is included with museum admission.

‘Clay’ to Open at Smithy

COOPERSTOWN—“Clay,” The Smithy’s first exhibit of the season, will be open from Tuesday, June 4 through Saturday, July 13. It will feature a wide variety of artists who represent the many uses of this versatile medium. There will be an opening reception in the gallery from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 4. For more information, visit www.smithyarts.org.