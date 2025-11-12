News Briefs: November 12, 2025

Empty Bowls Fundraiser Is Saturday

COOPERSTOWN—The Empty Bowls fundraiser for the Cooperstown Food Pantry will be held on Saturday, November 15 from noon to 2 p.m. at the Christ Church Parish Hall, 69 Fair Street, Cooperstown. For a $20.00 donation at the door, participants receive a hand-thrown bowl of their choice, and a soup and bread lunch. “Empty Bowls has been a community fundraiser for years,” said CFP Executive Director Will Kleffner. “People get to keep the empty bowl as a reminder of hunger in Otsego County, but with the news about SNAP cuts, HEAP cuts, and the government shutdown, it is clear that food insecurity is top of mind.” The Empty Bowls event is sponsored by The Smithy, Leatherstocking Credit Union, and Altonview Architects PC. To support the work of the food pantry, people also can donate via PayPal on the website, cooperstownfoodpantry.org, or mail a check to the Cooperstown Food Pantry at 25 Church Street, Cooperstown, NY 13326. The pantry also could use more volunteers to handle the increased demand for its services. Call (607) 547-8902 for more information. The Cooperstown Food Pantry is open Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Thursdays from 1-5 p.m., and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon. Those in need of food assistance should call the number above to place an order and arrange a time to pick up.

New Beer Brewed for a Cause

MILFORD—Cooperstown Brewing Company kicks off the holiday season with a special launch event on Sunday, November 30 from 2-4 p.m. at the brewery’s taproom at 110 River Street, Milford. Guests are invited to enjoy an afternoon of community, celebration and live music from local favorite Nate Gross. According to a press release, the event marks the debut of Cooperstown Brewing Company’s newest limited-release beer, crafted in the spirit of giving back. A portion of the proceeds from every can sold will be donated to Milford Strong, supporting initiatives that strengthen and uplift the village the brewery has proudly called home for more than 30 years, officials explained. “This beer is a thank-you to Milford,” the release reads. “We’re excited to share it with our neighbors and contribute to a cause that directly supports our community.” The Milford Strong beer will be available exclusively in the taproom while supplies last. “Attendees can expect great beer, light snacks, good company, and a festive atmosphere as Cooperstown Brewing Company raises a glass to the start of the holiday season—and to the village that continues to inspire the brewery’s work,” officials said.

Rudy’s Liquor Store Ticketed for Selling to Minor

COOPERSTOWN—According to New York State Police, a clerk at Rudy’s Liquor Store was issued an appearance ticket for a violation under the New York State ABC Law of Prohibited Sale of Alcohol to a Person Under 21. On November 5, state police conducted several checks in Otsego County with underaged operatives and officers in plainclothes. The underage operatives cannot lie about their age if asked. NYSP recognized nine Otsego County businesses for their successful compliance with the law: Stewart’s Shop, Main Street, Richfield Springs; Mirabito, Main Street, Richfield Springs; Speedway, US Highway 20, Richfield Springs; Fly Creek General Store/Citgo, State Highway 28, Fly Creek; Gasway Convenience Store, Route 28 North, Schuyler Lake; Sunoco/Pit Stop, State Highway 28, Cooperstown; J&J Wine & Liquor, Commons Drive, Cooperstown; Mirabito, Chestnut Street, Cooperstown; and Stewart’s Shop, Chestnut Street, Cooperstown.

Brewery To Host Boutique Sale

ONEONTA—From Friday, November 14 through Sunday, November 16, Delhi’s Ninth of June boutique will hold a three-day pop-up warehouse sale at Muddy Rivers Brewery, 107 Winney Hill Road, Oneonta. The sale will offer overstock items from the past year at up to 50 percent off original price, including tops and bottoms for men and women. Shoppers will also find sneakers, boots and other shoe styles at discount prices. Sale hours are: Friday from 3-10 p.m.; Saturday from noon to 10 p.m.; and Sunday from noon to 9 p.m. Ninth of June boutique, which focuses on fashion for practical living, is located at 2 Court Street, Delhi. Follow them on Instragram @ninthofjunedelhi for store events and special promotions. Muddy Rivers Brewery offers a rotating menu of farm-fresh craft beers all year round. The Oneonta location is also home to Tinkertown Provisions hot sauces and Ty’s Tacoria. Follow them on Instagram @muddyriver_oneonta.

‘Fill the Gap’ Food Drive Is Saturday

COOPERSTOWN—Co-sponsors CooperstownOneonta Indivisible and the Otsego County Democratic Committee will hold a “Fill the Gap” food drive on behalf of the Cooperstown Food Pantry on Saturday, November 15 from noon to 3 p.m. in the parking lot of the First Presbyterian Church of Cooperstown, 25 Church Street. “In these times of SNAP uncertainty and with the cold weather and holidays upon us,” the press release reads, “CooperstownOneonta Indivisible and Otsego County Democratic Committee want to contribute to making sure our neighbors have the food they need to feed themselves and their families. We are requesting residents and visitors stop by with a cash donation and/or nonperishable food and hygiene items to help stock up the Cooperstown Food Pantry.” Organizers said the following items are among those most needed: toothpaste, tampons, deodorant, diapers, pull-ups of sizes 4+, peanut butter, canned chicken, canned green beans, fresh or flake potatoes, canned sauce or diced tomatoes, corn, and canned applesauce.

Museum Hosts ‘Family Quest’ Event

ONEONTA—Hartwick College’s Yager Museum of Arts and Culture will host a free “Family Quest at Yager Museum” on Sunday, November 16 from 1-4 p.m. Museum Director Doug Kendall is seeking adventurous, clever and intrepid families with children ages 5-12 to unravel a mystery at the museum. “Art, culture, and history are all around us to discover. Where better to explore than at Oneonta’s own Yager Museum? Come to the museum anytime from 1-3 p.m., collect your Quest Guide and begin your adventure,” Kendall explained. Participants will complete six fun tasks—art, crafts, scavenger hunts, and more—to collect the clues needed to solve the mystery. A prize and refreshments await those who succeed. If you succeed (and we’re sure you will) there will be a prize waiting for you at the end of the game (and refreshments). Completion time is estimated at about an hour. For more information, visit https://www.hartwick.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/yager-museum/.

AAA: Average NY Pump Prices Climb 2 Cents

UTICA—Northeast pump prices are climbing as demand for gasoline holds steady and inventories tighten. Lower production, higher exports and steady demand have steadily taken a bite out of national gasoline stockpiles, AAA Northeast reports. The Energy Information Administration last week reported a fifth-straight week of declines in gasoline supplies, which fell by 4.7 million barrels to 206 million barrels. That’s 5 million fewer than last year and 9 million less than the five-year average. While demand fell slightly from the prior week, the EIA’s figure of 8.87 million barrels a day is still relatively robust for this time of year. At the same time, gasoline production eased to 9.42 million barrels a day, down from 9.65 million barrels a day the previous week, while exports climbed from 859,000 to 1.08 million barrels a day. The average gas price in New York is up 2 cents from last week ($3.10), averaging $3.12 per gallon. Today’s price is 4 cents lower than a month ago ($3.16) and 5 cents lower than this day last year ($3.17). New York’s average gas price is 5 cents higher than the national average. Visit https://gasprices.aaa.com/ for more information.

Opening Reception Set for Friday

COOPERSTOWN—Cooperstown Art Association will hold an opening reception for its Holiday Show and Sale on Friday, November 14 from 5-7 p.m. According to officials, the exhibit and sale are full of varied mediums, from painting, woodworking, jewelry and more—something for everyone, and “the perfect place to find one-of-a-kind gifts made by talented local and regional artists.” Due to time constraints, all sales will be withheld until the opening reception. Also, 100 percent of donations received during the Holiday Show and Sale Opening Reception will go to the Cooperstown Food Pantry. The Cooperstown Art Association Galleries are located at 22 Main St. in the Village Hall, on the Corner of Main & Fair Street in Cooperstown. For more information, visit www.cooperstownart.com

Oneonta Featured in Children’s Book

ONEONTA—As the nation awaits the December 3 lighting of the 2025 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree, a special connection to Oneonta is being highlighted through the pages of an award-winning children’s book. “Rocki and Her Famous Tree,” co-written by Ryan Duques and his daughter, Analise, brings to life the magical, “mostly true story” of a little owl’s unexpected adventure centered around the world’s most famous Christmas tree. The book, a recipient of the Northern Lights Book Award, features charming illustrations, including a pivotal scene depicting a magnificent 75-foot Norway spruce being cut down in Oneonta. “Oneonta holds a unique place in the magic of the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree tradition,” says co-author Ryan Duques. “Our book aims to capture that wonder, telling a story that starts right when a perfect tree is chosen in a quiet, yard in the beautiful upstate New York town of Oneonta.” The book is available via outlets including Amazon and Walmart.

Angel Network Offers Thanksgiving Support

COOPERSTOWN—Thanks to the federal government shutdown, many families who rely on SNAP benefits to feed their families are struggling. The Angel Network of Cooperstown supports 66 families, including 136 students, who depend on this help each month. As Thanksgiving approaches, the Angel Network is providing food and grocery support to ensure every family can celebrate with dignity and comfort. In response to this heightened need, the organization is launching an urgent appeal to residents who are able to make a monetary contribution. “Every dollar donated stays local, every donation makes a difference,” said Laurie Williams, president of Angel Network of Cooperstown. Monetary donations can be made at https://my.cheddarup.com/c/angel-network-thanksgiving-support/items, via the Cooperstown Angel Network Facebook page or by mailing a check made payable to “Angel Network of Cooperstown” to PO Box 1186, Cooperstown, NY 13326. “Your donations will help ensure that local families can have a Thanksgiving meal,” officials said. For additional information, e-mail cooperstownangel@gmail.com.

Voices of Cooperstown Preps for Concert

COOPERSTOWN—“What is that sound I hear coming from St. Anne’s Chapel on Tuesday evenings? It’s beautiful!” The Voices of Cooperstown has been rehearsing since September, preparing for a concert on Friday evening, December 12. The program includes Vivaldi’s “Gloria” and selections from Handel’s “Messiah,” with traditional holiday carols to round out the evening. The evening will feature a chorus of more than 50 choristers, three soloists and a small orchestra, all under the direction of Music Director Brian Reynolds. This evening service has been a tradition for decades in Cooperstown and begins at 7 p.m. at Christ Church on River Street. Admission is by donation at the door—suggested donation of $20.00 per adult—with children admitted free. “Consider making this part of your family’s holiday traditions,” officials urge.

Gatehouse Announces Weekend Events

MORRIS—The Gatehouse Coffee Shop and Mercantile, 129 West Main Street, invites the community to experience a weekend filled with inspiration, connection, and creativity from Friday through Sunday, November 14–16. The weekend begins Friday morning from 9-10 a.m. with Yoga with Alyx Braunius, a moving meditation designed to restore balance and calm. Suggested donation is $15.00 and participants are asked to bring their own mat. On Saturday afternoon from 1-3 p.m., The Gatehouse hosts “Easy Appetizers: Holiday Tips and Tastings,” during which guests will sample seasonal small plates and curated beverage pairings while learning practical, artful ways to host this holiday season. Led by local food enthusiast Teresa DeLaurentiis, the tasting highlights favorite products from The Gatehouse Mercantile with approachable recipes and creative presentation ideas. Tickets are $25.00 per person and include exclusive shop discounts. The celebration continues Saturday evening at 6 p.m. with live music from the Killdeer Trio. Opening performances by Shira Small and Adam Cooper set the tone for an unforgettable night of creativity and collaboration. Suggested donation is $15.00. Hatha Yoga class with Mira Wind on Sunday from 8-9 a.m. is perfect for all levels and embraces the peaceful energy of Sunday mornings. The cost is $15.00 per person (bring your own mat). Later that day, enjoy the vibrant sounds of Trio Afinado from 1-3 p.m., playing choro, bossa nova, and samba favorites. To learn more, visit the gatehouseny.com.